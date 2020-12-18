New Smyrna Speedway Opens the Season on January 2nd with The Red Eye 50/50
Red Eye 50/50 Open Practice
David Rogers Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders
Here are the Current entries in all classes for Red Eye Weekend Presented by Ally Financial so far. As always, we will add to this list as entries continue to come in! We look forward to seeing everyone January 1st and 2nd!
Drivers can register here to be added to the list: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1949/registrations/
Entries as of 12/15/2020
Super Late Models
9 Brad May. Oviedo, FL
21 Kris Wright. Wexford, PA
41 Hayden Sprague. Howell, MI
43 Daniel Dye. Deland, FL
52 Garrett Smithley. Ligonier, PA
56 Gus Dean. Bluffton, SC
03 George Gorham. Winter Haven, FL
Pro Lates
5 Jamie Skinner. Port Orange, FL
10 Joe Hamilton. St. Cloud, FL
17 Colby Clements. Vero Beach, FL
48 Tovia Grynewicz. Clyde TX
51 Jean-Philippe Bergeron. Terrebonne, QC
84 Tony Newsom. Deland, FL
Modifieds
0 Kendall Urwick. Monroe, NC
33 Shain Held. Taft, FL
Sportsman
7 Travis Devendorf. Pampano Beach FL
7 Jason Lester. Palmetto, FL
21 Justin Reeves. Palm Beach, FL
25 Timmy Todd Jr. St. Cloud, FL
29 James Adams. Edgewater, FL
31 JT Tippins. Edgewater, FL
96 Tim Morton Oak Hill, FL
117 Phillip Bessette, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Super Stocks
18 George Spears. New Smyrna Beach, FL
30 Don Duval. Port Orange, FL
35 Eugene Tumminello. Debary, FL
48 Justin Spears. New Smyrna Beach, FL
56 Bobby Holley. Osteen, FL
E-Mods
4 Michael Mark. Deland, FL
7 Ken Copley. DeLeon Springs, FL
29 Tim Walters. Orlando, FL
52 Hank Baker. Oak Hill, FL
Bombers
3 Eddie Evans. Edgewater, Fl
4 Greg Bruce. Orlando, Fl
6T Tony Bromley. Jacksonville, FL
9 Jimmy Black. Deland, FL
14 Brandon Monroe. Orlando, FL
21 Todd Latour. Orlando, FL
29 James Adams. edgewater, Fl
55 Corey Szuder. Taft, FL
72 Bob Seay. Port Orange, FL
81 Jim Snyder. Edgewater, FL
Ground Pounders
1 Chris Hatton
1C Christopher Hatton
13 Ron Hess
19 Mike McElyea
44 Tobi Smith
45 Jodi Modine
61 Ed Freeman
88 Tom Turano
99 Charles Paschall
129 Mike Moran
M1 TC McElyea
