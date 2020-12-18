New Smyrna Speedway Opens the Season on January 2nd with The Red Eye 50/50



Make sure you make your plans to attend this race.





Red Eye 50/50 Open Practice

David Rogers Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders







Here are the Current entries in all classes for Red Eye Weekend Presented by Ally Financial so far. As always, we will add to this list as entries continue to come in! We look forward to seeing everyone January 1st and 2nd!



Drivers can register here to be added to the list: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1949/registrations/



Entries as of 12/15/2020



Super Late Models

9 Brad May. Oviedo, FL

21 Kris Wright. Wexford, PA

41 Hayden Sprague. Howell, MI

43 Daniel Dye. Deland, FL

52 Garrett Smithley. Ligonier, PA

56 Gus Dean. Bluffton, SC

03 George Gorham. Winter Haven, FL



Pro Lates

5 Jamie Skinner. Port Orange, FL

10 Joe Hamilton. St. Cloud, FL

17 Colby Clements. Vero Beach, FL

48 Tovia Grynewicz. Clyde TX

51 Jean-Philippe Bergeron. Terrebonne, QC

84 Tony Newsom. Deland, FL



Modifieds

0 Kendall Urwick. Monroe, NC

33 Shain Held. Taft, FL



Sportsman

7 Travis Devendorf. Pampano Beach FL

7 Jason Lester. Palmetto, FL

21 Justin Reeves. Palm Beach, FL

25 Timmy Todd Jr. St. Cloud, FL

29 James Adams. Edgewater, FL

31 JT Tippins. Edgewater, FL

96 Tim Morton Oak Hill, FL

117 Phillip Bessette, New Smyrna Beach, FL



Super Stocks

18 George Spears. New Smyrna Beach, FL

30 Don Duval. Port Orange, FL

35 Eugene Tumminello. Debary, FL

48 Justin Spears. New Smyrna Beach, FL

56 Bobby Holley. Osteen, FL



E-Mods

4 Michael Mark. Deland, FL

7 Ken Copley. DeLeon Springs, FL

29 Tim Walters. Orlando, FL

52 Hank Baker. Oak Hill, FL



Bombers

3 Eddie Evans. Edgewater, Fl

4 Greg Bruce. Orlando, Fl

6T Tony Bromley. Jacksonville, FL

9 Jimmy Black. Deland, FL

14 Brandon Monroe. Orlando, FL

21 Todd Latour. Orlando, FL

29 James Adams. edgewater, Fl

55 Corey Szuder. Taft, FL

72 Bob Seay. Port Orange, FL

81 Jim Snyder. Edgewater, FL



Ground Pounders



1 Chris Hatton

1C Christopher Hatton

13 Ron Hess

19 Mike McElyea

44 Tobi Smith

45 Jodi Modine

61 Ed Freeman

88 Tom Turano

99 Charles Paschall

129 Mike Moran

M1 TC McElyea