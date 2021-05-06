New Smyrna Speedway needs our votes this weekend May 9th and 10th in the Advance Auto Parts Advance My Track Challenge!

This weekend two days only Sunday May 9th and Monday May 10th we have the chance to vote for our local track to win $50,000 in the Advance Auto Parts Advance My Track Challenge! You can vote 3 time a day per e-mail address so vote early and often and let’s lift our local track bring home the money. Lot’s of Big plans if the win.

Vote here:

http://www.advancemytrack.com

#NASCAR #MyTrackMyRoots We want to thank each and everyone of you who voted for us in the Advance Auto Parts Advance My Track Challenge! Your amazing support has put us through to the next round!! Voting will begin on May 9th and we will need your help once again. We have some exciting things coming regarding this and if we win, our fans and the surrounding community will reap the benefits! #AdvanceMyTrack

So why should you vote for us in the Advance Auto Parts Advance My Track Challenge? If you were at the track Saturday you know, but in case you missed it here are the exciting things you can look forward to if we do win! We need you to vote in full force come May 9th! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yi5QlbciwN8

Thank You all For the votes and support.