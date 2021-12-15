New Smyrna Quarter Midget Racing Association is open for registration for the for the New Smyrna Little 500

Registration for the 20th annual New Smyrna Little 500 will close this Friday December 17th at 5 pm, or when we reach 200 cars, whichever comes first.

We have secured enough tires to allow 2 RIGHT SIDE sets for each car registered (Rookies will only be able to purchase one set).

The rules will be that you must run the same right side set in the heat and A-Mains each day for every class, Lowers you can run any USAC approved tires just like in years past. We also anticipate having ONE left side tire available per registered car.