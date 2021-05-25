Nevin Gainey takes Florida Late Model win in return to racing at Bubba Raceway Park

Photos from Twisted Chassis Photography

 

In the first race since speedweeks at Bubba Raceway Park, the Florida Late Models and the Top Gun Sprints make headline the car for the night.  In an exciting race that saw 23 cars start Nevin Gainey would win the Florida Late Model Feature.

Link to DirtDobber Tv Live feed of race:

https://www.facebook.com/DirtDobberVideo/posts/4066200556801446?__cft__[0]=AZW01zxiCdHnJkRWOKLVyfbdENMb8WAZ_7AnQnJJ8oSRiyUBBVkAui6B3e3dBclu9XeINbv8QQe_9xstdJrS369r7KV_vR6gpBg3WnVfCVry6aAf8w_kHr5Ubch-YbUIlb6ZCfubSIy7Qin4w8oY_zSybEZAYa31sd7MZy7TxGW1QQ&__tn__=-UK-R

 

Racing Recoil videos:

On board with the #515 of David Markham Jr. for the Florida Late Models feature at Bubba Raceway Park.

https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/182606580432301

 

 

Full Results:

Florida Late Model Challenge Series Race #3
Unofficial Results From Bubba Raceway Park 5/22/21
Position Num Driver Name
1 17 Nevin Gainey
2 45 Tom Fiebelkorn
3 5 Johnny Collins
4 17 Richard Ferry
5 46 Doug Horton
6 39 Brandon Wells
7 50 Joel Nobles
8 515 David Markham
9 11 Joshua Kuntsbeck
10 6 Clay Harris
11 3 Morrie West
12 26 Bill Adkins
13 721 Joe Kump
14 32 Shan Smith
15 17 Brenden Smith
16 14 Brian Scott
17 51 Mikey Kopka
18 4 Homer Leonard
19 51 Larry Anderson
20 388 Jackson Hise
21 7 Dusty Sparkman
22 45 Chuck Jackson
23 26 Adam Bedenbaugh