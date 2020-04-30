Have you missed NASCAR or racing in general well its back in a big way. 7 races in 10 days and 6 of them in Prime time.

Is there anything more thrilling than a race restart? How about an entire race season restart? NASCAR announced Thursday that it will do just that. On May 17, stock car racing will resume with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

As in many NASCAR races, what follows is going to be an intense and demanding championship run, as NASCAR intends to run seven races in the first 10 days of its revived schedule; three of those will be top-rung Cup Series races. For drivers who double-dip, May and June are shaping up to be challenging.

Public health concerns forced NASCAR to suspend its season early in March after only four events; 32 remained on the schedule. This initial blitz will allow the series to make up for lost time, hopefully enabling the organizers to preserve the full racing calendar, albeit with modifications.

Schedule below