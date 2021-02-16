Mother Nature ends Speedweeks a few day’s early in Florida forcing East Bay Raceway Park to cancel last weekend of Winter Nationals.





East Bay Raceway’s Late Model Sportsman Appearance Canceled

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — The inaugural appearance of the Crate Racin’ USA

602 Late Model Sportsman division scheduled Feb. 18-20 as part of the

traditional Florida Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park in

Gibsonton, Fla., has been canceled due to recent inclement weather, and

a prediction for more rain through the coming weekend.

The announcement cuts short a solid opportunity for both the track and

the Adairsville, Ga-based sanctioning body to showcase a fast-growing

division on a larger stage during the annual Florida Speedweeks

festivities, but that disappointment will only be temporary. Both track

officials and Crate Racin’ USA management personnel hope to reschedule

the division for next year’s version of the annual speed celebration

in the Sunshine State.

“It’s a decision we sure didn’t want to make, and we hope to make

this class a permanent part of our annual Florida Winternationals,”

track owner/promoter Al Varnadore said. “We’ve had about five inches

of rain here in the last few days, and it absolutely poured here last

night after we’d already had rain for a couple days. Due to the bad

weather we haven’t had a lot of time to prepare the track surface they

way we’d like, and now with more rain coming in the forecast and some

of these drivers locked in by cold and snow in their home regions, we

felt it was best to do this early. We don’t want them coming

unnecessarily, and we want them to have multiple chances to race for

money. Right now with weather forecasts and our current situation here

at the track with muddy conditions, it’s possible we’ll only be able

to get one or two shows completed rather than all three.”

One of five different classes that are under the highly-successful

sanctioning banner of the Crate Racin’ USA Weekly Racing Series, Late

Model Sportsman competitors are a strong piece of the company’s weekly

racing foundation, even though the division was only established four

years ago, and will soon be entering its fifth campaign. Former Weekly

Racing Series National Champions include Kyle Clifton (2017), Haden

Duncan (2018), Bryson Mitchell (2019) and last year’s titlist Ryan

King.

“This is a division we’ve been getting more and more excited about

as it continues to grow beyond what we ever expected,” Crate Racin’

USA series director Adam Stewart said. “The future looks really bright

for the competitors in this division, and we felt that having a chance

to be part of a huge weekend during Florida Speedweeks was a huge step

for the class. Unfortunately the weather isn’t going to allow us the

opportunity this year, but we’ll look forward to being a part of the

Florida Winternationals during the 2022 season.”

The inclement weather that has spread across the company’s home region

has some race teams unable to travel, as snow and ice continues to

affect the main area such as Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

“We’ve heard from a dozen or more teams that they’re going to be

unable to attend, and we know they had been planning to make the

trip,” Stewart said. “There’s also another round of bad weather

coming to the region, and we don’t see where the situation is going to

improve for the next few days. We’ve got to take our teams and fans

into consideration, and we do not want to have them traveling in those

conditions. This is something we were really looking forward to have

happen for this division and its competitors, because East Bay Raceway

Park is among the best tracks in the country to showcase your

organization in February.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to step back and take a second glance.

It’s best for all concerned to make this decision as early as

possible, and to start planning for next year.”

The economical 602 Chevrolet Performance Circle Track Engine is utilized

by competitors on the series. It’s in stock and available for free,

next-day delivery from Newsome Raceway Parts in Hartsville, S.C.

The company gives a portion of the sales from each engine sold back to

the series point funds in four different divisions. Each engine is built

and sealed at the factory to prevent any expensive modifications. To

place an order, call 1-877-497-3624.

For more information and rules about the division, visit the

organization’s website at www.crateracinusa.com [1], or follow our

extensive social media programs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.