Michael Shelton and Josh Gorniak with their Hialeah Speedway roots still getting it done on the track in the V8 Bombers

Two Drivers who spent many Saturday nights at Hialeah Speedway and learned the roots of short track racing are still at it today. Michael Shelton and Josh Gorniak now call 4-17 Southern Speedway home but their driving style and passion from the sport still bleed Hialeah Speedway. I am pretty sure Josh grew up watching Mike Shelton before actually racing him self but now they both take to the track in the V8 Bombers and have fun doing it. For you who remember Hialeah Speedway you know it was a tough crowd of racer but also a family, and that is still true. Mike and Josh and others all help each other in the pits before the races and one they are on the track it is all for them selves for the win.

Saturday night after a tough long day in the pits for Shelton, that found Gorniak and the Bigley crew helping thrash on his car he would take the feature win, and you guessed it Josh was right behind him for second. The memories and smiles flowed in victory lane with these two great competitors.

Top two winner interviews:

Race feed:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/244588860694065

Full Results.

V8 Bomber

Heat 1

1. M24 Mike Shelton

2. 99 Richard LaVance

3. 13D Jordan Dahl

4. 22jr Todd Ansel

5. 73 J.D. Guin

Heat 2

1. 16 Josh Gorniak

2. 80x Chad Cummings

3. 77 James Dellea

4. 27 James Baer

5. 48 Jesse Gargus

Feature 25 Laps

1. M24 Mike Shelton

2. 16 Josh Gorniak

3. 13D Jordan Dahl

4. 80x Chad Cummings

5. 22jr Todd Ansel

6. 27 James Baer

7. 99 Richard LaVance

8. 73 J.D. Guin

9. 48 Jesse Gargus

10. 77 James Dellea