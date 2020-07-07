Michael Goddard Wins Bomber feature at 4-17 Southern Speedway
A week after coming fresh off his win in the Super Late Model Michael Goddard picks up the wind in the Bombers.
Full Video Below:
https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/603909783577527
V8 Bomber
Heat 1
1. 33 Chris Loney
2. 17 Ryan Meiser
3. 86 Bubba VanDevender
4. 13D Jordan Dahl
5. 1P Michael Pitts
Heat 2
1. 7 Blaine Baer
2. 37 Michael Goddard
3. 20 Kenny Gardiner
4. 00 Billy Smith Jr.-DQ’d
5. 17x Joey Gentry-DNS
Feature 25 Laps
1. 37 Michael Goddard
2. 20 Kenny Gardiner
3. 13D Jordan Dahl
4. 33 Chris Loney
5. 7 Blaine Baer
6. 86 Bubba VanDevender
7. 17 Ryan Meiser
8. 1P Michael Pitts
9. 00 Billy Smith Jr.-DQ’d
10. 17x Joey Gentry-DNS