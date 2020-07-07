Michael Goddard Wins Bomber feature at 4-17 Southern Speedway



A week after coming fresh off his win in the Super Late Model Michael Goddard picks up the wind in the Bombers.



Full Video Below:

https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/603909783577527

V8 Bomber

Heat 1

1. 33 Chris Loney

2. 17 Ryan Meiser

3. 86 Bubba VanDevender

4. 13D Jordan Dahl

5. 1P Michael Pitts

Heat 2

1. 7 Blaine Baer

2. 37 Michael Goddard

3. 20 Kenny Gardiner

4. 00 Billy Smith Jr.-DQ’d

5. 17x Joey Gentry-DNS

Feature 25 Laps

1. 37 Michael Goddard

2. 20 Kenny Gardiner

3. 13D Jordan Dahl

4. 33 Chris Loney

5. 7 Blaine Baer

6. 86 Bubba VanDevender

7. 17 Ryan Meiser

8. 1P Michael Pitts

9. 00 Billy Smith Jr.-DQ’d

10. 17x Joey Gentry-DNS