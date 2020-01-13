Michael Atwell takes Home 10k at Showtime Speedway

Related posts
-
January 13, 2020 Robert Howell Comments Off on Michael Atwell Takes the win and 10k home in front of Packed house at Showtime Speedway
Michael Atwell Takes the win and 10k home in front of Packed house at Showtime SpeedwayMichael Atwell Battles all race to take the win. After taking the lead early in the...
-
January 9, 2020 Robert Howell Comments Off on New Symrna Speedway Red Eye 50/50 Race results
New Symrna Speedway Red Eye 50/50 Race resultsRed Eye 50/50 1/4/2020 Modified 35 1W Wayne Parker 15 Tim Moore 4B Alan Bruns 75...
-
January 8, 2020 Robert Howell Comments Off on Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing team up with WAUC 102.1 FM, Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series team up with Florida racers to Support the Troops
Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing team up with WAUC 102.1 FM, Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series team up with Florida racers to Support the TroopsSunshine State Racing along with WAUC102.1 & The Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series is leading the...