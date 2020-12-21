Well how do we sum up 2020 life without using the words dumpster fire.. At the start of 2020 life was good. We were rocking and rolling then Covid happened. We were not sure what that meant for our race families. For the people who owned small businesses. For our racetracks who work tirelessly to keep the gates open. But thankfully we were able to continue racing after a short break and I think everyone will agree it was the thing that kept most of us sane during the craziness.

2020 turned out to be an amazing year for us here at Sunshine State Racing with the addition of Karnac. Then joined forces with Black Sails Racing who brought our fans a whole new level of BADA** coverage!!! We are so thankful for them joining us and loving our fans as much as we do.

Thank you to each and everyone of you who support us religiously week in and week out.

Thank you to all the tracks who allow us to bring racing to you and trust us to promote all their events. We appreciate you so very much.

Thank you to every single marketing partner who has helped Robert and I this year. Thank you to our go pro guys who have kicked butt with amazing footage all year! We literally could not do this without you.

Thank you to our drivers and their sponsors who let us invade your space week in and week out. We have the best drivers in the world and appreciate y’all letting us showcase you!!

Who would of thought 2020 would of brought us actual broadcasts, NBC GOLD, Bigley Memorial, sell out crowd and beyond amazing finish and so much more.

We work hard because we love this sport and will continue working to grow the sport and showcase each and everyone of you.

(We are working on 2021 schedule now so tracks message us what events you want covered!!)

Thank you all so much for an amazing 2020 and cannot wait to see what 2021 has in store for our race family! We love you guys!!

Hope everyone has a safe and Happy Holidays !! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! See ya soon!!!

Your Team SSR