Mark Whitener Wins Dalton Myers 54 Late Model On Season Finale At East Bay Raceway Park
GIBSONTON — At East Bay Raceway it was “The Magic Man” Mark Whitener picking up the win in the Dalton Myers 54 Late Model race. Also picking up the wins tonight were Jimmy Baker in the Hobby Stocks, Dustin Cates in the Micro Sprints, Rhett Wilson in the V8 Warriors and Wayne Kissam in the 4 Cylinder Bombers.
In the Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature it was Jimmy Baker picking up his third win of the season over David McCormack and Buck Woodhouse.
In the Micro Sprints 15-lap feature it was Dustin Cates winning his eleventh win of the season over Dorsey Strickland and Josh Figler.
In the V8 Warriors 15-lap feature it was Rhett Wilson picking up his second win of the season over Brian Morgan and Marco Reyes.
In the Dalton Myers 54 Late Model feature it was Mark Whitener taking over the lead on lap 34 and going on to win the race. Coming in second was Devin Dixon and third was Doug Horton.
And in the final feature of the 2016 Season it was the 4 Cylinder Bombers 15-lap feature with Wayne Kissam picking up his second win of the season over Dave Wilber and Don R. Quinn.
Action continues February 2, 2017 with the 41st Annual Winternationals with the Crate Late Models and the Eagle Jet Top Gun Sprints on February 3rd. For more information visit eastbayracewaypark.com or call 813-677-7223.
EAST BAY RACEWAY
Saturday’s results
Hobby Stocks (15-laps)
1. 69x Jim Baker
2. 26 David McCormack
3. 55 Buck Woodhouse
4. x Buddy Beckum
5. J18 Kyle Cooper
6. 9 Randy Tyler
7. 64 Doug Johnson
8. 16 William Pugh
9. 58 Matthew Bozeman
10. 39 Craig Montesi, Jr.
11. 71 Rich Livernois, Sr. (DNS)
12. 86 Sean Bulaskas (DNS)
Micro Sprints (15-laps)
1. 6 Dustin Cates
2. 21 Dorsey Strickland
3. 4 Josh Figler
4. 23 Paul Seburn
5. 29 Joseph Taylor
6. 99 Wade Evans
7. 2 Chris Zimmerman
8. 3 Joe Bartow
9. 9 Steven Rosser
10. 74 Quinn Schwartz
11. 69x Jimmy Santjer
12. 3d Don T. Quinn
13. 7 Mike Meyers
14. 0 Jerod Meyers (DNS)
V8 Warriors (15-laps)
1. 17 Rhett Wilson
2. 39 Brian Morgan
3. 93r Marco Reyes
4. 09 Jessica Robbins
5. 7 Kevin Cassaday
6. 73 Jeremy Simpson
7. 12j Jason Burnside
8. 105 George Handy
9. 73r Jody Robbins
10. 2 Kalen Maynard
11. 115 BJ Feiden
12. 23 Gary Lucas
13. 34 Locke Brown
14. 30 D.J. Taylor
15. 15 Bill Whitney
16. 36 David Parr, Sr.
17. 12 Nick Brown
18. 18 Nick Schneider (DQ Pistons)
Dalton Myers 54 Late Model (50-laps)
1. 5 Mark Whitener
2. 58 Devin Dixon
3. 11 Doug Horton
4. 03 Phillip Cobb
5. 02 Keith Nosbisch
6. 4 Mavrick Varnadore
7. 54 Ivadent Lloyd, Jr.
8. 40b Wayne Hammond
9. 33 Jeff Mathews
10. 11M Megan Rae Meyer
11. 17ss Shan Smith
12. 13B Thomas Burnside
13. 21p Josh Peacock
14. 95v Travis Varnadore
15. 0 Rich Pratt
16. 3k Kyle Vansickle
17. 87 John Norris
18. 7 Jeremy Knoll
19. 66 Kyle Chappell
20. 95 Steve Mathis, Jr.
21. 141 Steve Brendle (DNS)
4 Cylinder Bombers (15-laps)
1. 07 Wayne Kissam
2. 24 Dave Wilber
3. 33 Don R. Quinn
4. 16 Kever Raulerson
5. 14b Bailey Purcell
6. 911 Robert Kissam
7. 22a Paul Grooms
8. 21j Jimmy Williams