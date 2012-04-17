Mark Whitener Wins Dalton Myers 54 Late Model On Season Finale At East Bay Raceway Park

GIBSONTON — At East Bay Raceway it was “The Magic Man” Mark Whitener picking up the win in the Dalton Myers 54 Late Model race. Also picking up the wins tonight were Jimmy Baker in the Hobby Stocks, Dustin Cates in the Micro Sprints, Rhett Wilson in the V8 Warriors and Wayne Kissam in the 4 Cylinder Bombers.

In the Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature it was Jimmy Baker picking up his third win of the season over David McCormack and Buck Woodhouse.

In the Micro Sprints 15-lap feature it was Dustin Cates winning his eleventh win of the season over Dorsey Strickland and Josh Figler.

In the V8 Warriors 15-lap feature it was Rhett Wilson picking up his second win of the season over Brian Morgan and Marco Reyes.

In the Dalton Myers 54 Late Model feature it was Mark Whitener taking over the lead on lap 34 and going on to win the race. Coming in second was Devin Dixon and third was Doug Horton.

And in the final feature of the 2016 Season it was the 4 Cylinder Bombers 15-lap feature with Wayne Kissam picking up his second win of the season over Dave Wilber and Don R. Quinn.

Action continues February 2, 2017 with the 41st Annual Winternationals with the Crate Late Models and the Eagle Jet Top Gun Sprints on February 3rd. For more information visit eastbayracewaypark.com or call 813-677-7223.

EAST BAY RACEWAY

Saturday’s results

Hobby Stocks (15-laps)

1. 69x Jim Baker

2. 26 David McCormack

3. 55 Buck Woodhouse

4. x Buddy Beckum

5. J18 Kyle Cooper

6. 9 Randy Tyler

7. 64 Doug Johnson

8. 16 William Pugh

9. 58 Matthew Bozeman

10. 39 Craig Montesi, Jr.

11. 71 Rich Livernois, Sr. (DNS)

12. 86 Sean Bulaskas (DNS)

Micro Sprints (15-laps)

1. 6 Dustin Cates

2. 21 Dorsey Strickland

3. 4 Josh Figler

4. 23 Paul Seburn

5. 29 Joseph Taylor

6. 99 Wade Evans

7. 2 Chris Zimmerman

8. 3 Joe Bartow

9. 9 Steven Rosser

10. 74 Quinn Schwartz

11. 69x Jimmy Santjer

12. 3d Don T. Quinn

13. 7 Mike Meyers

14. 0 Jerod Meyers (DNS)

V8 Warriors (15-laps)

1. 17 Rhett Wilson

2. 39 Brian Morgan

3. 93r Marco Reyes

4. 09 Jessica Robbins

5. 7 Kevin Cassaday

6. 73 Jeremy Simpson

7. 12j Jason Burnside

8. 105 George Handy

9. 73r Jody Robbins

10. 2 Kalen Maynard

11. 115 BJ Feiden

12. 23 Gary Lucas

13. 34 Locke Brown

14. 30 D.J. Taylor

15. 15 Bill Whitney

16. 36 David Parr, Sr.

17. 12 Nick Brown

18. 18 Nick Schneider (DQ Pistons)

Dalton Myers 54 Late Model (50-laps)

1. 5 Mark Whitener

2. 58 Devin Dixon

3. 11 Doug Horton

4. 03 Phillip Cobb

5. 02 Keith Nosbisch

6. 4 Mavrick Varnadore

7. 54 Ivadent Lloyd, Jr.

8. 40b Wayne Hammond

9. 33 Jeff Mathews

10. 11M Megan Rae Meyer

11. 17ss Shan Smith

12. 13B Thomas Burnside

13. 21p Josh Peacock

14. 95v Travis Varnadore

15. 0 Rich Pratt

16. 3k Kyle Vansickle

17. 87 John Norris

18. 7 Jeremy Knoll

19. 66 Kyle Chappell

20. 95 Steve Mathis, Jr.

21. 141 Steve Brendle (DNS)

4 Cylinder Bombers (15-laps)

1. 07 Wayne Kissam

2. 24 Dave Wilber

3. 33 Don R. Quinn

4. 16 Kever Raulerson

5. 14b Bailey Purcell

6. 911 Robert Kissam

7. 22a Paul Grooms

8. 21j Jimmy Williams