Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Invades Magnolia Motor Speedway Tonight

Columbus, Mississippi (06/16/17) – The sun is shining bright and Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi is eagerly preparing for The Cooper’s Country Meat Packer’s Clash at the MAG on June 16th-17th, 2017.

Action kicks off tonight and will see the stars and cars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competitors attempting to tame the “Black Ice” in pursuit of a $20,000-to-win top prize and a total purse in excess of $90,000 plus, as the MAVTV cameras tape all of the action for a future airing.

Fresh off his $100,000 win in last weekend’s Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway, three-time and defending series champion, Scott Bloomquist leads the latest LOLMDS standings as the tour prepares for the Mississippi invasion. Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Steve Francis, Boom Briggs, and Hudson O’Neal make up the latest series standings.

The touring drivers will go head-to-head with many of region’s top local drivers this weekend at Magnolia Motor Speedway. Eric Cooley, Rick Rickman, Brian Rickman, Chad Thrash, Michael Arnold, David Breazeale, Timothy Culp, Garrett Alberson, Chandler Petty, Hunter Rasdon and a host of others will look to keep the big money in the region.

On Friday, June 16th the event kicks into high gear as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will host time trials and heat race action. In addition, The MSSS Street Stocks will battle in heats races, while the NeSmith Dirt Late Models will battle for $700-to-win, with it being a weekly point’s race. Late Model Sportsman will race for $350-to-win with it being a weekly point’s race. Factory Stocks are competing for $250-to-win with it also being a weekly point’s race. Drivers Meeting is at 7 p.m. sharp with racing action starting at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday night, June 17th will see the LOLMDS Super Late Models contesting b-main action as well as the 100-lap, main event, which will be taped by the MAV TV cameras for a future broadcast. MSSS Street Stocks will take part in a $2,000-to-win finale, while the NeSmith Dirt Late Models will battle for $1,000-to-win, with it being a weekly point’s race. Late Model Sportsman will battle for $400-to-win, with it being a weekly point’s race. Factory Stocks will battle for $300-to-win, with it being a weekly points race. Drivers Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. sharp with racing action starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Friday night Grandstand Admission is $25.00 for Adults with Kids 6-10 $5.00, and Kids 5 & under free. A two-day Grandstand Pass is $50.00. Saturday Night Grandstand Admission is $30.00 for Adults, with Kids 6-10 $5.00, and Kids 5 & under free.

Friday night Pit Admission is $35.00 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $25.00, and kids 5 & under free. Saturday night Pit Admission is $40.00 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $30.00, and Kids 5 & under free.

FOUR WHEELER’s/ATV’s will be charged $25.00 for the weekend.

For more information, call Johnny Stokes at 662-574-2572 or the track at 662-240-3478 and visit the track’s website at www.MagnoliaDirt.com .