LUCAS OIL LATE MODEL DIRT SERIES 2017 SCHEDULE REVEALED!

WAYCROSS, GA (October 26, 2016) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – widely acknowledged as the nation’s premier dirt late model tour – announces a record-breaking 2017 schedule.

The ambitious 2017 schedule, which includes 54 events at 35 different venues across 22 states – begins with the February 10th-11th Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway, and concludes on October 20th-21st at Portsmouth Raceway Park for the 37th Annual Dirt Track World Championship, which is set to offer a $100,000 top prize for the third consecutive year.

The 2017 schedule will feature 15 events that will pay $12,000-to-win, along with 11 crown jewel events that will pay $20,000-to-win (or more). The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction some of most prestigious dirt late model events of the season, including: Bad Boy 98 ($20,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 ($30,000-to-win); Clash at the Mag ($20,000-to-win); Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000-to-win); Sunoco North/South 100 ($50,000-to-win); COMP Cams Topless 100 ($40,000-to-win); Hillbilly Hundred ($25,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals ($40,000-to-win); Jackson 100 ($20,000-to-win); Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000-to-win); and the season finale – Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000-to-win).

Four tracks on the 2017 schedule will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time, including: Port Royal (PA) Speedway on April 23rd, Luxemburg (WI) Speedway on May 19th, Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN on May 20th, and Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, SD on July 20th. In addition, Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, TN returns to the series docket for the first time since 2009 on March 30th, 2017.

“We are thrilled to release our 2017 schedule. We’re extremely honored to have such great relationships with our promoters, from all over the country, that have worked so diligently to help us get the schedule to completion. We feel that we have the best show in dirt late model racing, and I can’t thank our promoters, our staff, drivers, car owners, sponsors, and of course, our great fans enough for their continued support. Lucas Oil Products has put together a great infrastructure for making the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series the best dirt late model national touring series in the country,” stated Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director.

2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:

Date Track Event Title Location To Win Laps 10-Feb Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $10,000 50 11-Feb Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $12,000 60 13-Feb East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $5,000 25 14-Feb East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $5,000 25 15-Feb East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $7,000 35 16-Feb East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $7,000 45 17-Feb East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $10,000 50 18-Feb East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $12,000 60 19-Feb Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 50 17-Mar Atomic Speedway Buckeye Spring 50 Chillicothe, OH $10,000 50 18-Mar Brownstown Speedway 20th Annual Indiana Icebreaker Brownstown, IN $12,000 60 30-Mar Duck River Raceway Park Wheel, TN $10,000 50 31-Mar Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA $10,000 50 1-Apr East Alabama Motor Speedway 20th Annual Bama Bash Phenix City, AL $12,000 60 7-Apr-08 Batesville Motor Speedway Bad Boy 98 Batesville, AR $20,000 98 21-Apr Sharon Speedway Steel Valley 50 Hartford, OH $10,000 50 22-Apr Hagerstown Speedway 36th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic Hagerstown, MD $12,000 60 23-Apr Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA $10,000 50 28-Apr Tri-City Speedway Budweiser 50 Granite City, IL $10,000 50 29-Apr Macon Speedway St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 Macon, IL $12,000 100 5-May Tazewell Speedway Toyota Knoxville 50 Tazewell, TN $10,000 50 6-May Florence Speedway 31st Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Union, KY $12,000 60 18-May LaSalle Speedway Spring Shootout LaSalle, IL $10,000 50 19-May Luxemburg Speedway Spring Shootout Luxemburg, WI $10,000 50 20-May Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley, MN $12,000 60 23-May I-80 Speedway Go 50 Greenwood, NE $10,000 50 25-May Lucas Oil Speedway 4th Annual Cowboy Classic Wheatland, MO $6,000 40 26-May Lucas Oil Speedway The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson Wheatland, MO $6,000 40 27-May Lucas Oil Speedway 25th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Wheatland, MO $30,000 100 June 15, 16, 17 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag Columbus, MS $20,000 100 1-Jul Portsmouth Raceway Park Independence 60 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 60 3-Jul Muskingum County Speedway Zanesville, OH $12,000 60 6-Jul Fayetteville Motor Speedway Dunn-Benson Ford Wayne Gray Memorial Fayetteville, NC $10,000 50 7-Jul Cherokee Speedway 19th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial Gaffney, SC $10,000 50 8-Jul Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $12,000 60 14-Jul Tri-City Speedway NAPA Know How 50 Granite City, IL $10,000 50 15-Jul Lucas Oil Speedway 11th Annual Diamond Nationals Wheatland, MO $12,000 60 18-Jul Brown County Speedway Bullet SportsWear Shootout Aberdeen, SD $10,000 50 July 20, 21, 22 I-80 Speedway 7th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE $53,000 80 10-Aug Florence Speedway North/South Shootout Union, KY $10,000 50 11-Aug-12 Florence Speedway 35th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY $50,000 100 August 17, 18, 19 Batesville Motor Speedway 25th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Batesville, AR $40,000 100 25-Aug Ponderosa Speedway 14th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial Junction City, KY $10,000 50 26-Aug Lawrenceburg Speedway Whiskey City 60 Lawrenceburg, IN $12,000 60 2-Sep Portsmouth Raceway Park River Days Rumble Portsmouth, OH $12,000 60 3-Sep Tyler County Speedway 49th Annual Hillbilly Hundred Middlebourne, WV $25,000 100 14-Sep Knoxville Raceway 14th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 25 15-Sep Knoxville Raceway 14th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 25 16-Sep Knoxville Raceway 14th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $40,000 100 22-Sep-23 Brownstown Speedway 38th Annual Jackson 100 Brownstown, IN $20,000 100 30-Sep Dixie Speedway Dixie Shootout Woodstock, GA $12,000 60 1-Oct Rome Speedway Rome Showdown Rome, GA $10,000 50 October 6,7 Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 Imperial, PA $20,000 100 20-Oct-21 Portsmouth Raceway Park 37th Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH $100,000 100

