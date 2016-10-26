LUCAS OIL LATE MODEL DIRT SERIES 2017 SCHEDULE REVEALED!

WAYCROSS, GA (October 26, 2016) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – widely acknowledged as the nation’s premier dirt late model tour – announces a record-breaking 2017 schedule.
The ambitious 2017 schedule, which includes 54 events at 35 different venues across 22 states – begins with the February 10th-11th Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway, and concludes on October 20th-21st at Portsmouth Raceway Park for the 37th Annual Dirt Track World Championship, which is set to offer a $100,000 top prize for the third consecutive year.
The 2017 schedule will feature 15 events that will pay $12,000-to-win, along with 11 crown jewel events that will pay $20,000-to-win (or more). The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction some of most prestigious dirt late model events of the season, including: Bad Boy 98 ($20,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 ($30,000-to-win); Clash at the Mag ($20,000-to-win); Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000-to-win); Sunoco North/South 100 ($50,000-to-win); COMP Cams Topless 100 ($40,000-to-win); Hillbilly Hundred ($25,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals ($40,000-to-win); Jackson 100 ($20,000-to-win); Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000-to-win); and the season finale – Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000-to-win).
Four tracks on the 2017 schedule will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time, including: Port Royal (PA) Speedway on April 23rd, Luxemburg (WI) Speedway on May 19th, Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN on May 20th, and Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, SD on July 20th. In addition, Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, TN returns to the series docket for the first time since 2009 on March 30th, 2017.
“We are thrilled to release our 2017 schedule. We’re extremely honored to have such great relationships with our promoters, from all over the country, that have worked so diligently to help us get the schedule to completion. We feel that we have the best show in dirt late model racing, and I can’t thank our promoters, our staff, drivers, car owners, sponsors, and of course, our great fans enough for their continued support. Lucas Oil Products has put together a great infrastructure for making the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series the best dirt late model national touring series in the country,” stated Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director.
2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:
|Date
|Track
|Event Title
|Location
|To Win
|Laps
|10-Feb
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|$10,000
|50
|11-Feb
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Super Bowl of Racing
|Brunswick, GA
|$12,000
|60
|13-Feb
|East Bay Raceway Park
|41st Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|25
|14-Feb
|East Bay Raceway Park
|41st Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|25
|15-Feb
|East Bay Raceway Park
|41st Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|35
|16-Feb
|East Bay Raceway Park
|41st Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|45
|17-Feb
|East Bay Raceway Park
|41st Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$10,000
|50
|18-Feb
|East Bay Raceway Park
|41st Annual Winternationals
|Tampa, FL
|$12,000
|60
|19-Feb
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Winter Nationals
|Ocala, FL
|$10,000
|50
|17-Mar
|Atomic Speedway
|Buckeye Spring 50
|Chillicothe, OH
|$10,000
|50
|18-Mar
|Brownstown Speedway
|20th Annual Indiana Icebreaker
|Brownstown, IN
|$12,000
|60
|30-Mar
|Duck River Raceway Park
|Wheel, TN
|$10,000
|50
|31-Mar
|Boyd’s Speedway
|Ringgold, GA
|$10,000
|50
|1-Apr
|East Alabama Motor Speedway
|20th Annual Bama Bash
|Phenix City, AL
|$12,000
|60
|7-Apr-08
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Bad Boy 98
|Batesville, AR
|$20,000
|98
|21-Apr
|Sharon Speedway
|Steel Valley 50
|Hartford, OH
|$10,000
|50
|22-Apr
|Hagerstown Speedway
|36th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic
|Hagerstown, MD
|$12,000
|60
|23-Apr
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|$10,000
|50
|28-Apr
|Tri-City Speedway
|Budweiser 50
|Granite City, IL
|$10,000
|50
|29-Apr
|Macon Speedway
|St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100
|Macon, IL
|$12,000
|100
|5-May
|Tazewell Speedway
|Toyota Knoxville 50
|Tazewell, TN
|$10,000
|50
|6-May
|Florence Speedway
|31st Annual Ralph Latham Memorial
|Union, KY
|$12,000
|60
|18-May
|LaSalle Speedway
|Spring Shootout
|LaSalle, IL
|$10,000
|50
|19-May
|Luxemburg Speedway
|Spring Shootout
|Luxemburg, WI
|$10,000
|50
|20-May
|Deer Creek Speedway
|Spring Valley, MN
|$12,000
|60
|23-May
|I-80 Speedway
|Go 50
|Greenwood, NE
|$10,000
|50
|25-May
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|4th Annual Cowboy Classic
|Wheatland, MO
|$6,000
|40
|26-May
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson
|Wheatland, MO
|$6,000
|40
|27-May
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|25th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100
|Wheatland, MO
|$30,000
|100
|June 15, 16, 17
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Clash at the Mag
|Columbus, MS
|$20,000
|100
|1-Jul
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Independence 60
|Portsmouth, OH
|$12,000
|60
|3-Jul
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Zanesville, OH
|$12,000
|60
|6-Jul
|Fayetteville Motor Speedway
|Dunn-Benson Ford Wayne Gray Memorial
|Fayetteville, NC
|$10,000
|50
|7-Jul
|Cherokee Speedway
|19th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial
|Gaffney, SC
|$10,000
|50
|8-Jul
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Mountain Moonshine Classic
|Maryville, TN
|$12,000
|60
|14-Jul
|Tri-City Speedway
|NAPA Know How 50
|Granite City, IL
|$10,000
|50
|15-Jul
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|11th Annual Diamond Nationals
|Wheatland, MO
|$12,000
|60
|18-Jul
|Brown County Speedway
|Bullet SportsWear Shootout
|Aberdeen, SD
|$10,000
|50
|July 20, 21, 22
|I-80 Speedway
|7th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals
|Greenwood, NE
|$53,000
|80
|10-Aug
|Florence Speedway
|North/South Shootout
|Union, KY
|$10,000
|50
|11-Aug-12
|Florence Speedway
|35th Annual Sunoco North/South 100
|Union, KY
|$50,000
|100
|August 17, 18, 19
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|25th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100
|Batesville, AR
|$40,000
|100
|25-Aug
|Ponderosa Speedway
|14th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial
|Junction City, KY
|$10,000
|50
|26-Aug
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Whiskey City 60
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$12,000
|60
|2-Sep
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|River Days Rumble
|Portsmouth, OH
|$12,000
|60
|3-Sep
|Tyler County Speedway
|49th Annual Hillbilly Hundred
|Middlebourne, WV
|$25,000
|100
|14-Sep
|Knoxville Raceway
|14th Annual Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$7,000
|25
|15-Sep
|Knoxville Raceway
|14th Annual Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$7,000
|25
|16-Sep
|Knoxville Raceway
|14th Annual Late Model Nationals
|Knoxville, IA
|$40,000
|100
|22-Sep-23
|Brownstown Speedway
|38th Annual Jackson 100
|Brownstown, IN
|$20,000
|100
|30-Sep
|Dixie Speedway
|Dixie Shootout
|Woodstock, GA
|$12,000
|60
|1-Oct
|Rome Speedway
|Rome Showdown
|Rome, GA
|$10,000
|50
|October 6,7
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|29th Annual Pittsburgher 100
|Imperial, PA
|$20,000
|100
|20-Oct-21
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|37th Annual Dirt Track World Championship
|Portsmouth, OH
|$100,000
|100
