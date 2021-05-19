LJ GRIMM LATEST AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALS ENTRANT

Story and Photo by David Sink of Pavement Pounders

May 19, 2021 – Seffner, Florida’s LJ Grimm is the latest driver to enter the inaugural American Speed U.S. Nationals Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro event at Kalamazoo Speedway May 28-29. Grimm will be aboard the Wayne Stickney owned Diablo Chassis Toyota powered #99.

It will be Grimm’s first appearance with Must See Racing and first sprint car event he’s participated in outside the state of Florida. The 27-year-old relative newcomer to sprint car racing started driving pavement sprint cars regularly in 2019 with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series (SSSS). Since then, he’s become a terror. He was crowned the 2020 SSSS Rookie of the Year. He currently has five pavement sprint car feature victories thus far in 2021, 4 non-winged and 1 winged.

Grimm explained how the deal to compete in the American Speed U.S. Nationals came together. “David Sink recommended me” explained Grimm. ”Then Wayne Stickney gave me a call and we talked. It took about a week for him to decide. I guess I ran it good enough down here (Florida) for him to give me a shot at Kalamazoo.

I’m looking forward to driving a 410. Obviously the #99 is proven with Troy (DeCaire) and Tyler Roahrig lately. I’ve been to a few Must See Races while helping Shane Butler. I’m excited to get up there and race with Troy, someone I race with regularly down here. If I have any questions, I can ask him. He’s been all over the United States racing. I’m also looking forward to racing with everyone else who runs the series”.

Grimm has high expectations entering the event and realizes a strong finish could get him recognized, as he would ultimately like to run mor events up north. But he realizes things will be different that what’s he’s normally been used to with a change of scenery.

.“I’m excited for this opportunity. Racing with Must See Racing in Michigan is kind of a big deal to get my name out there. A win would be great. I wanna win obviously every time I roll out. Going to a new track, driving a new engine, and racing against new people, I’m gonna shoot for a top five finish this first time out” concluded Grimm.

Entries continue to come in for this event. In addition to the Must See Racing 410’s, the event will also feature the Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series, and the Midwest Supermodified Series.

Both nights of the American Speed U.S. Nationals will be streamed live on www.mustseeracing.tv as part of the Speed Sport TV network. More details on the event will be announced in the coming days.

