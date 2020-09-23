Little Gator Motorsports to host 2021 INEX Winter Nationals at Auburndale Speedway



Little Gator Motorsports will host the 2021 INEX Winter Nationals at Auburndale Speedway February 8th through February 12th, with practice days February 6th and 7th.

Little Gator Motorsports is proud to bring the INEX Winter Nationals to Auburndale Speedway for the first time in almost a decade. “Rex Guy has a wonderful racing facility” said LGM’s Scott Cornman, “and the track is ideal for Legend and Bandolero racing. I’ve never met a driver who didn’t love racing on this track.”

Ricky Brooks will serve as Race Director and Competition Director for the 2021 INEX Winter Nationals presented by Little Gator Motorsports. Ricky Brooks is very well respected in the racing industry. He has been the competition director for some of the biggest events in short track racing including the World Series of Asphalt and the Governor’s Cup. He has served as technical director for the Snowball Derby, Trans Am TA2 Series, and the All American 400. “Ricky Brooks is the best in the business” said LGM’s Scott Cornman. “Our goal is to have clean, competitive racing. Ricky will tell you how the race is going to be called, and that is the way the race will be called. Ricky is firm and fair, and firm.”

The 2021 INEX Winter Nationals will be tire impound races.

Registration for the 2021 INEX Winter Nationals presented by Little Gator Motorsports will open November 1st.

More information about the 2021 INEX Winter Nationals will be released in upcoming weeks.

For more information. please Contact Scott Cornman @ 352-460-7689 or LGMScott@gmail.com.