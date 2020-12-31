Little Gator Legend Cars release the 2021 Schedule



Here is the 2021 LGM Florida Legends Series schedule!

Most of our races are split between Auburndale Speedway and Citrus County Speedway. These tracks are perfect for Legend cars. Rex at Auburndale and Cameron at Citrus have always supported our series and are great to work with.

We want to welcome 417 Speedway to the LGM Florida Legends Series! With five races on the schedule, Joe and Janet are very welcoming new partners of the series. Legend drivers, this is a fun track to drive!

Every year I get asked “When will Legends be back at Orlando Speed World?”. The answer is in 2021! The first is a Sunday afternoon race on March 14th. No points, but there will be payout and trophies.

This next announcement will get it’s own post and promotion, but I also wanted to include it here. The race on April 24th at Citrus County Speedway will be the Jacob Andrew Pisle Foundation Memorial Race / Suicide Awareness Race. $2,500 to Win, $100 to start.

We are very excited to announce our points fund for the 2021 LGM Florida Legends Series. This will be the first year we have a CASH points fund. This would not be possible without Bilstein Shocks, Turn Speed Racing & Driver Development, and Little Gator Motorsports. Over $10,000 is currently in our points fund! To be eligible for points fund money a driver must 1) display sponsor stickers, 2) be INEX member, and 3) participate in 80% of Series Races.

1st – $2,000 6th – $800 11th – $300

2nd – $1,500 7th – $700 12th – $200

3rd – $1,200 8th – $600 13th – $100

4th – $1,000 9th – $500 14th – $100

5th – $900 10th – $400 15th – $100

Thank you for choosing to race with the LGM Florida Legends Series. Please call Scott @ 352-460-7689 with any needs, questions, or recommendations.