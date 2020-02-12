Legend Car Winter Nationals resumes Tomorrow at Citrus County Speedway

Be sure and head out to Citrus County Speedway tomorrow if you can and check out the best of the best in our youth racing at the 2020 Little Gator Winter Nationals. Below are a few interviews we got on Monday.
Interviews Below:
12 year old Boston Oliver down for Winternationals for the 1st time.
Legend car Winternationals. Boston Oliver from Nashville Tennessee
Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Monday, February 10, 2020
