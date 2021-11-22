Latest entry list for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/2021at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Here is the latest entry list followed by some information:
With Driver list for the Bigley Sr memorial continuing to grow, the confirmed list is below, with another 14 possible drivers that are working to make the race – this is going to be EPIC!
Car # Driver
0 Anthony Cataldi
03 George Gorham Jr
1 Lee Tissot
1 Mike Garvey
2 Raymond Klappert
6 Eric White
9 Hudson Halder
11 David Weaver
13 Steve Gill
14 Austin Nason
15 Sean LeMaster
16 Ray Derry Racing
17 Nick Neri
18 Anthony Campi
18 Don Mahaffey Jr
20H Harrison Halder
20 Anthony Sergi
21 Brandon Anderson
28 Dylan Bigley
28I Jared Irvan
30 Jesse Dutilly
37 Michael Goddard
41 Hayden Sprague
45 Rich Bickle
47 Keith Zavrel
58 John Coffman
58C Cody Coffman
51 Michael Atwell
53 Boris Jurkovic
59 Dustin Dunn
61 Jordan Richardson
64 Patrick Staropoli
66 Daniel Webster
67 Colin Allman
74 Corey Crisafulli
78 Jeff Firestine
82 Chris McIntyre
69 Michael Hinde
77 Jonny Kay
77E Jonathan Eilen
84 Wayne Anderson
91 Ty Majeski
94 Keith Roggen
96 John Nutley
97 Joe Winchell
## Jonathan Guy
38 Carbone -TBA
14 Adam Briggs
9 Ryan Luza
## Stephen Nasse
5 Chad Rutherford
5 Richard Wauters
Along with the prestigious 128 lap – $20,000 feature race, drivers will have the chance in consi races and a 50 lap Non-Qualifiers race. Only a few sponsored laps are still available, along with event sponsor opportunities. If you would like to purchase laps or become a sponsor for this event – contact Robert Howell on face book. **Driver Line Up subject to change without prior notice**
Bill Bigley Sr Memorial with stellar field set for November 27th
Join us this Saturday, November 27th as the Bill Bigley Sr memorial race will be the event of the year with a stellar field with some of the biggest names in Super Late Model racing coming to town to chase the checkered flag and the $20,000 to win first place prize. This event will feature a full night of Super Late Model racing with Time Trials, Last Chance races, 128 lap Feature event then a 50 lap feature for the non qualifiers..
Tickets 11/27/21: Pits: $40/pp Grandstands: $25/ adult $23/ Military, 1st Responder, & Senior (All w/ valid ID) $18/ student 6-17 (14-17 w/ valid ID) children 5 and under are free.
Pit gates open 12pm Grandstands open 4pm Qualifying begin 5:30pm, racing begins at 7pm.
4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome.
Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event.
Please no outside food or beverages. No pets, weapons of any type, drones, or fireworks are allowed on the property per FAA regulations. Join us Saturday Nights Under the Lights at the Fastest Short Track is SW Florida!