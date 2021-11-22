Latest entry list for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/2021at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Bill Bigley Sr Memorial with stellar field set for November 27th

Join us this Saturday, November 27th as the Bill Bigley Sr memorial race will be the event of the year with a stellar field with some of the biggest names in Super Late Model racing coming to town to chase the checkered flag and the $20,000 to win first place prize. This event will feature a full night of Super Late Model racing with Time Trials, Last Chance races, 128 lap Feature event then a 50 lap feature for the non qualifiers..

Tickets 11/27/21: Pits: $40/pp Grandstands: $25/ adult $23/ Military, 1st Responder, & Senior (All w/ valid ID) $18/ student 6-17 (14-17 w/ valid ID) children 5 and under are free.

Pit gates open 12pm Grandstands open 4pm Qualifying begin 5:30pm, racing begins at 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome.

Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event.