Laps for Sale and what Laps are left anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564

4-17 Southern Speedway and Events Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap. (example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00) This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo. Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc) Lap __ Amount $__ Place __ Name of Lap ___ Also looking for : Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers Fast qualifier award Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100 Hard luck award









Updated information for Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial at the 4-17 Southern Speedway 11/28/2020 10k to win 800 to Start



There will Be Friday Practice and also working on a local after practice party at a Local Restaurant to have a meet and greet have some fun and promote the event locally.















Entry List as off now will add more as confirmed. Will not add names we are not sure are coming.



Dylan Bigley



Micheal Goddard



Michael Atwell



Jesse Dutilly



Keith Roggen



Devin Mcloud



Sean LeMaster



Chase Lovelady



John Coffman



Robert Ford



Josh Todd



Trey Bayne



Anthony Sergi



Jeff Scofield



Mike Bresnahan



Nick Neri



Dustin Dunn



Randy Anderson



Ricky Anderson



David Weaver



Colin Allman



Brandon Anderson



Scot Walters



Raymond Klappert



Jony Kay



Michael Hinde



John Nutley



Steve Dorer



TJ Duke



Daniel Webster



Jared Irvan



Anthony Cataldi



#82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ??



Patrick Staropoli



Wayne Anderson











Possible or Probable ( Have expressed interest or said they are trying to make the show)



Bubba Pollard



Hayden Sprauge



Stephen Nasse



Daniel Keene Jr.



Scott Grossenbacher



Have received interest from several other out of state teams will list once confirmed.



Will You be the next too add your name to the list



If you want to add your name to the list e-mail me at Robert@karnac.com or call me at 863-990-3564







Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 Payout announced for 11/28/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway



Last Month the full payout for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 lap super late model race schedule for 11/28/2020 was announced and is to be one of the largest in the state of Florida for 2020. with $10,000 to win $800 to start.



All who Knew Bill Sr. knew he was all about the racer and cared more about start money than he did the payout to win. He always said that there is only one winner but lot’s of guys trying to put on a show.



With that Said the 5th annual race in his honor has one of the largest payout’s and start money of any super later model race in Florida for 2020



Payout below:



1. 10.000

2. 5,000

3. 3,500

4. 3,000

5. 2,500

6. 2,200

7. 2,000

8. 1,800

9. 1,500

10. 1,200

11. 1000

12. 900

13 through the field 800







What a pay out not sure we have ever seen a Super Late Model Purse pay $1,200 for 10th.



This will all take Place at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/28/2020.



Be sure and come out and celebrate the life of a great man and family.



Laps to be sold Starting this week. Reach out to Robert Howell or Jennifer Brinson for laps. the way Laps will work will be you pick the lap, the amount of money you want to give $10 or more and you pick the position you want it to be paid to. We want to thank Britney Pattie for the help with the scoring for Lap money.



We are also looking for sponsors for the following contingency prizes.



Fast Qualifier award

Hard Charger award

Hard Luck award

Half way leader award

Longest Tow Award





Thank you all for supporting this race and let us know your ideas we can do to make it better.













By Robert Howell|October 21st, 2020

