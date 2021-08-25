Laps and Contingency awards now on sale for Bill Bigley Memorial 128
It’s time for lap sponsors for Bigley Memorial race!!!!!! 1-128 laps available.
Tell us what lap you want
what you want lap to say (company name, memory of etc).
Minimum $20.00 a lap to any amount, no max!!
And if you want lap to go to specific position on said lap!
We can list multiple sponsors per lap.
PayPal, Venmo, Cash app,
All money has to be paid by 9/30!!
***Example: Robert Howell, lap 22 for Team SSR $50.00 position 12 *****
Thanks in advance!!! Let’s get these sold!!
Contingency Awards:
Longest Tow:
Hard Charger:
Hard Luck Award:
Most Laps Led:
Plus we can add any anyone wants to donate to.
Also we are still looking for race Sponsors if you know a business interested please let us know.