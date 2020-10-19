Kyle Larson Reinstated by NASCAR and some other driver news tops a big day of announcements.



Kyle Larson will be reinstated in January 2021 in which was a good move in the right direction by NASCAR. The question is where will he end up. All signs pint to Hendricks Motorsports as today iit was announced Eric Jones Would go to Petty Motorsports and Chase Briscoe will join the 14 team of Stewart-Hass racing.



But a Great day for a great guy who loves racing.



