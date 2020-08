Some huge news regarding the The 2020 Clyde Hart Memorial! Kyle Busch has entered his number 51 Rowdy Energy Drink Super Late Model into this year’s race! Come see Kyle square off against some of Florida’s best on the High Banks of New Smyrna Speedway on Thursday, August 27th! Tickets for this event will be on sale soon and you will not want to miss out on this! #NSS2020 #Clydehartmemorial