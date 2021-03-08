Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing is honored to announce the addition of Jake Wilson to the team



Statement from Sunshine State racing:



Exciting news for a Monday!! So excited to have Jake join us!! He shares the passion we have for the sport and works hard with everything he is involved with! Such a privilege!



Statement from Jake:



Well there’s no sense waiting anymore since we’ve been dropping hints left & right.

I am so happy to officially announce that I have joined the team at Sunshine State Racing

as the announcer for their live broadcasts as well as a contributor on the weekly recap show. Robert Howell, Brandon Martin, Jennifer Brinson are so passionate about promoting racing in the state of Florida I’d be a fool to pass up the chance to work along side them. Looking forward to joining the weekly recap show starting next week & when I don’t have schedule conflicts with work. Really looking forward to more live race broadcasts & being a part of this great team!

#SunshineStateRacing ??