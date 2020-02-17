Just when you thought Speed weeks were over in Florida Showtime Speedway has 5 straight nights of racing

Starting this Wednesday night Showtime Speedway kicks off 5 straight nights of racing that will bring a lot of money on the line and a lot of story lines. Who Will win the 1st annual Dave Steele non wing Championship 125 and who will take home the 15k in the figure 8 race. Will Mark Tunny take home the big check again or can Local Cody Stickler get it done for the FL guys. Then Sunday is race two of the Super Late Model triple crown race for 10,000 dollars. Will Micheal Atwell get one race closer to the 10 k bonus or will someone slip in and take home the big pay day. This is a week you do not want to miss at Showtime Speedway. Full Schedule below.

Stay tuned to Karnac.com and Sunshine State racing on face book for coverage and interviews all weekend long.

2-19-20

Wednesday Night Thunder

WINGLESS SPRINTS

EARTH AND MOON TATTOO’S

STREET STOCK CHAMPIONSHIP

$750 TO WIN

$150 FAST TIME $100 RUNNER

2-20-2020

DAVE STEELE WORLD NON WING CHAMPIONSHIP 125 LAPS

NYPA TQ MIDGETS

Ford Division Oval

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock

Mini figure 8’s

2-21-2020

Outlaw Figure 8 twin 25’s

Little Gator Motor Sports Florida State Championship Legends

NYPA TQ MIDGETS

Ford Division Figure 8

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock

2-22-2020

SOUTHERN WORLD FINIALS OUTLAW FIGURE 8 CHAMPIONSHIP 2020

$15000 TO WIN

HOSE & HYDRAULIC’S STREET STOCK WINTER CHAMPIONSHIP 40 LAPS

FORD DIVISION 4.6 FIGURE 8’S

SUPER LATE MODEL PRACTICE

2-23-2020

SUPER LATEMODEL 100

10,000 TO WIN

LARRY LARSON TOPSOIL

Super Mini Late Model’s

$2000 TO WIN

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock

Ford Division Figure 8