Join us this Saturday live at 10 am on WAUC 102.1 FM The Outlaw for racing county round up



This Saturday we will cover all the racing action and results from around the state as well as this awesome guest line up.



John Chance: Wheel Man Racing Series



Gavin Graham: Winner last weeks Pro truck 50 from Auburndale Speedway



And maybe a Special guest for the Street Stock Nationals at Wynott Speedway