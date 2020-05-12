Story by Richard Boyer

Some photos from Saturday at Showtime Speedway

in Pinellas Park Florida with the BG Products, Inc.

Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

May 9th.

Fast qualifier Dylan Reynolds

with an unlucky pill draw for the redraw for starting lineup after qualifying would start 10th.

John Inman

would pull the 1 pill to put him on the pole for the BG Products 44K 44 lap main event.

Point leader and unbeaten so far in 2020 Troy De Caire

would start outside row 2 giving him his best starting spot of the year as it didn’t take long for DeCaire to get to second and just kept Inman close through a few cautions and through the double file restarts Inman managed to hold off DeCaire but when the field was given the 5 to go signal it was go time for DeCaire and a series of dive bombs crossovers and slide jobs for the remaining laps made this pay per view only event one of the most exciting duals between two series champions in the history of the series but it was Inman that prevailed and went on to win the BG Products 44K.

The next race on the schedule for Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series is back at Showtime Speedway in June 27th the belief is the restrictions may be lifted by then and will allow fans in the stands.

Hope to see you there.