John Boyer returns to track after a 20 year off season off to pick up a third and second place finishes in Thunder Trucks at 4-17 Southern Speedway

In A story that has a Kenny Rodgers “Six Pack” feel John Boyer Made his return to the track after a 20 year off season filled with Bud Light and Crown Royal. Over a month ago 4-17 Southern Speedway was to have twin 25’s for the Thunder Trucks, but mother nature had other plans, So John had to put his racing returns on hold. Well this Saturday night they had the make up races and John was able to picked up a third place and a second in booth races in his return. John was all smiles after getting out in victory lane as you can tell racing is in his blood. John grew up around racing as his parents worked at the Famous Hialeah Speedway and John raced all over Florida years ago. We joke around that he had a long off season full of fun but over the years he has helped and spotted for friends and family and does some of the best hand painted decals you will ever see. When asked if that made him want to get back in racing he said you never know and he would like to maybe build a crown vic for his son.

It’s always great to see a comeback story in our sport and especially for a great guy who knows how to have fun and always has a joke for everyone. Great Job John and enjoy your finishes.

Complete Result Below:

Thunder Truck Twin 25’s

Qualifying

1. 99 Patrick Hutcherson 17.643 “New Track Record”

2. Rob Kohler 17.635 “Broke Previous Record”

3. 46 Charlie Turner 18.018

4. 99x John Boyer 18.255

5. 32 Kim Squires 18.827

6. 87 Skyler Null DQ’d

Feature’s

1st 25

1. 85 Rob Kohler

2. 46 Charlie Turner

3. 99x John Boyer

4. 32 Kim Squires

5. 87 Skyler Null DQ’d

6. 99 Patrick Hutcherson DQ’d Conduct

2nd 25 Make up from 4-10

1. 85 Rob Kohler

2. 99x John Boyer

3. 32 Ken Squires

4. 69 Tom Pryor

5. 99 Patrick Hutcherson

6. 7 Richard Smith

7. 00 Marc Sweetman

8. 87 Skyler Null DQ’d