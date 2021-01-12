Jett Noland Returns To Anthony Campi Racing For ’21 Season
January 12, 2020 – Jett Noland will return with Anthony Campi Racing in 2021 for an extensive Late Model Campaign kicking off January 22nd at CRA Speedfest in Clearwater, Florida. The 17 year old Trans-Am TA-2 Rookie of the Year, will chase after several Championships in the upcoming year.
“ACR is really excited to start 2021 off with Jett Noland behind the wheel,” said team owner Anthony Campi. “As a group we did a few races at the end of last year, picked up a few wins, and had a great time with the Noland Family. 2021 will be a busy year for Jett in Late Models and we look forward to developing him for the next level in Stock Car Racing.”
Noland will race Pro and Super Late Model events with ACR across the Southeast, including but not limited to CRA Speedfest 2021 at Showtime Speedway, The World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway, The Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway, The Southern Super Series, The Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series at Five Flags Speedway, The Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series at Montgomery Motor Speedway, The Florida Governor’s Cup 200 at New Smyrna Speedway, and the 54th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway.
“I couldn’t be happier to be back with Anthony Campi Racing in 2021,” said Noland. “Pairing up with Anthony and his team is one of the best decisions we’ve made for my development behind the wheel. We won a handful of races together in 2020, and I fully expect for that carry over into this year.”
“I can’t thank my partners Noland’s Roofing, Cypress Ridge Hunting Preserve, Hype Motorsports, and Southern Creek Clothing enough for backing this campaign,” Noland continued. “These guys really believe in me and I look forward to putting them in victory lane.”
With a schedule that follows many of the larger Late Model races in America, fans will be able to tune in week in and week out to watch the No.81 hit the track on streaming services such as Speed51.TV and NBC Trackpass Gold.
About Anthony Campi Racing: Anthony Campi Racing’s driver development program is designed to identify, coach, train, and develop racecar drivers who possess the skill, ability, and attitude to be successful. Learn more about Anthony Campi Racing at AnthonyCampi.com.
About Jett Noland: The reigning Trans Am Series TA-2 Rookie of the Year, 17 Year old racecar driver Jett Noland competes actively at Short Tracks across America with Anthony Campi Racing as well as on the national stage, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. Learn more about Jett Noland at JettNoland.com
– Hype Motorsports Press Release
2021 Late Model Schedule
|
Date:
|
Name of Race:
|
Track:
|
1/22
|
CRA Speedfest 2021 PLM 125
|
Showtime Speedway
|
1/23
|
CRA Speedfest 2021 SLM 200
|
Showtime Speedway
|
2/5
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/5
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/6
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/6
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/7
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/7
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/9
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 50
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/9
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/10
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/10
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/11
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/11
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/12
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 100
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
2/13
|
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 100
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
3/6
|
Show Me The Money Series: Alabama 200
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
3/13
|
Baby Rattler Pro Late Model 125
|
South Alabama Speedway
|
3/14
|
Southern Super Series: Rattler 250 Super Late Model 250
|
South Alabama Speedway
|
4/10
|
Southern Super Series: Greenville-Pickens 150
|
Greenville-Pickens Speedway
|
4/30
|
Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
5/1
|
Show Me The Money Series: Spring Explosion 100
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
5/8
|
Southern Super Series: North-South Challenge
|
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
|
5/21
|
Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
6/4
|
Blizzard Series Race #1
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
6/5
|
Southern Super Series: Rumble By The River 125
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
6/19
|
Show Me The Money Series: Bring Dad to the Races Twin 50’s
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
6/26
|
Southern Super Series: TBA
|
TBA
|
7/23
|
Blizzard Series Race #2
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
7/24
|
Blizzard Series Race #3
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
7/31
|
Show Me The Money Series: Saturday of Speed 125
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
8/14
|
Southern Super Series: Georgia Summer Nationals
|
Crisp Motorsports Park
|
8/20
|
Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
9/11
|
Southern Super Series: TBA
|
TBA
|
9/25
|
Show Me The Money Series: Fall Brawl 100
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
10/2
|
Blizzard Series Race 4
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
10/2
|
Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
10/31
|
Southern Super Series: All American 400
|
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
|
11/6
|
Show Me The Money Series: Alabama State Championship
|
Montgomery Motor Speedway
|
11/13
|
Prelude to the Cup
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
11/14
|
Florida Governor’s Cup 200
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
11/20
|
Snowball Derby Preview
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
12/4
|
Snowflake 100
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
12/5
|
54th Annual Snowball Derby 300
|
Five Flags Speedway