Jett Noland Returns To Anthony Campi Racing For ’21 Season

January 12, 2020

January 12, 2020 – Jett Noland will return with Anthony Campi Racing in 2021 for an extensive Late Model Campaign kicking off January 22nd at CRA Speedfest in Clearwater, Florida. The 17 year old Trans-Am TA-2 Rookie of the Year, will chase after several Championships in the upcoming year.

“ACR is really excited to start 2021 off with Jett Noland behind the wheel,” said team owner Anthony Campi. “As a group we did a few races at the end of last year, picked up a few wins, and had a great time with the Noland Family. 2021 will be a busy year for Jett in Late Models and we look forward to developing him for the next level in Stock Car Racing.”

Noland will race Pro and Super Late Model events with ACR across the Southeast, including but not limited to CRA Speedfest 2021 at Showtime Speedway, The World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway, The Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway, The Southern Super Series, The Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series at Five Flags Speedway, The Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series at Montgomery Motor Speedway, The Florida Governor’s Cup 200 at New Smyrna Speedway, and the 54th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back with Anthony Campi Racing in 2021,” said Noland. “Pairing up with Anthony and his team is one of the best decisions we’ve made for my development behind the wheel. We won a handful of races together in 2020, and I fully expect for that carry over into this year.”

“I can’t thank my partners Noland’s Roofing, Cypress Ridge Hunting Preserve, Hype Motorsports, and Southern Creek Clothing enough for backing this campaign,” Noland continued. “These guys really believe in me and I look forward to putting them in victory lane.”

With a schedule that follows many of the larger Late Model races in America, fans will be able to tune in week in and week out to watch the No.81 hit the track on streaming services such as Speed51.TV and NBC Trackpass Gold.

About Anthony Campi Racing: Anthony Campi Racing’s driver development program is designed to identify, coach, train, and develop racecar drivers who possess the skill, ability, and attitude to be successful. Learn more about Anthony Campi Racing at AnthonyCampi.com.

About Jett Noland: The reigning Trans Am Series TA-2 Rookie of the Year, 17 Year old racecar driver Jett Noland competes actively at Short Tracks across America with Anthony Campi Racing as well as on the national stage, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. Learn more about Jett Noland at JettNoland.com

– Hype Motorsports Press Release

2021 Late Model Schedule