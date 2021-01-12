Jett Noland Returns To Anthony Campi Racing For ’21 Season

 

January 12, 2020 – Jett Noland will return with Anthony Campi Racing in 2021 for an extensive Late Model Campaign kicking off January 22nd at CRA Speedfest in Clearwater, Florida. The 17 year old Trans-Am TA-2 Rookie of the Year, will chase after several Championships in the upcoming year.

“ACR is really excited to start 2021 off with Jett Noland behind the wheel,” said team owner Anthony Campi. “As a group we did a few races at the end of last year, picked up a few wins, and had a great time with the Noland Family. 2021 will be a busy year for Jett in Late Models and we look forward to developing him for the next level in Stock Car Racing.”

Noland will race Pro and Super Late Model events with ACR across the Southeast, including but not limited to CRA Speedfest 2021 at Showtime Speedway, The World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway, The Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway, The Southern Super Series, The Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series at Five Flags Speedway, The Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series at Montgomery Motor Speedway, The Florida Governor’s Cup 200 at New Smyrna Speedway, and the 54th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back with Anthony Campi Racing in 2021,” said Noland. “Pairing up with Anthony and his team is one of the best decisions we’ve made for my development behind the wheel. We won a handful of races together in 2020, and I fully expect for that carry over into this year.”

“I can’t thank my partners Noland’s Roofing, Cypress Ridge Hunting Preserve, Hype Motorsports, and Southern Creek Clothing enough for backing this campaign,” Noland continued. “These guys really believe in me and I look forward to putting them in victory lane.”

With a schedule that follows many of the larger Late Model races in America, fans will be able to tune in week in and week out to watch the No.81 hit the track on streaming services such as Speed51.TV and NBC Trackpass Gold.

About Anthony Campi Racing: Anthony Campi Racing’s driver development program is designed to identify, coach, train, and develop racecar drivers who possess the skill, ability, and attitude to be successful. Learn more about Anthony Campi Racing at AnthonyCampi.com.

About Jett Noland: The reigning Trans Am Series TA-2 Rookie of the Year, 17 Year old racecar driver Jett Noland competes actively at Short Tracks across America with Anthony Campi Racing as well as on the national stage, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. Learn more about Jett Noland at JettNoland.com

2021 Late Model Schedule

 

Date:

Name of Race:

Track:

1/22

CRA Speedfest 2021 PLM 125

Showtime Speedway

1/23

CRA Speedfest 2021 SLM 200

Showtime Speedway

2/5

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/5

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/6

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/6

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/7

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/7

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/9

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 50

New Smyrna Speedway

2/9

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/10

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/10

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/11

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/11

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 35

New Smyrna Speedway

2/12

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing PLM 100

New Smyrna Speedway

2/13

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing SLM 100

New Smyrna Speedway

3/6

Show Me The Money Series: Alabama 200

Montgomery Motor Speedway

3/13

Baby Rattler Pro Late Model 125

South Alabama Speedway

3/14

Southern Super Series: Rattler 250 Super Late Model 250

South Alabama Speedway

4/10

Southern Super Series: Greenville-Pickens 150

Greenville-Pickens Speedway

4/30

Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100

Five Flags Speedway

5/1

Show Me The Money Series: Spring Explosion 100

Montgomery Motor Speedway

5/8

Southern Super Series: North-South Challenge

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

5/21

Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100

Five Flags Speedway

6/4

Blizzard Series Race #1

Five Flags Speedway

6/5

Southern Super Series: Rumble By The River 125

Montgomery Motor Speedway

6/19

Show Me The Money Series: Bring Dad to the Races Twin 50’s

Montgomery Motor Speedway

6/26

Southern Super Series: TBA

TBA

7/23

Blizzard Series Race #2

Five Flags Speedway

7/24

Blizzard Series Race #3

Five Flags Speedway

7/31

Show Me The Money Series: Saturday of Speed 125

Montgomery Motor Speedway

8/14

Southern Super Series: Georgia Summer Nationals

Crisp Motorsports Park

8/20

Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100

Five Flags Speedway

9/11

Southern Super Series: TBA

TBA

9/25

Show Me The Money Series: Fall Brawl 100

Montgomery Motor Speedway

10/2

Blizzard Series Race 4

Five Flags Speedway

10/2

Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series 100

Five Flags Speedway

10/31

Southern Super Series: All American 400

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

11/6

Show Me The Money Series: Alabama State Championship

Montgomery Motor Speedway

11/13

Prelude to the Cup

New Smyrna Speedway

11/14

Florida Governor’s Cup 200

New Smyrna Speedway

11/20

Snowball Derby Preview

Five Flags Speedway

12/4

Snowflake 100

Five Flags Speedway

12/5

54th Annual Snowball Derby 300

Five Flags Speedway