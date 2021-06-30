Jesse Dutilly is starting to find his groove as he picks up 3 wins in a row at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Jesse Dutilly is starting t return to his form and dominance in Florida racing after having some struggles early in the year. Dylan Bigley was able to put a string run in early this season but in the past few races Jesse has taken his place back at the top of the field. Jesse was followed by Michael Atwell who gave a one two finish for Senneker Performance race cars. They are all preparing for the Big $20,000 to win Bill Bigley Sr. memorial later in the year, but before that Jesse is pepping for the Clyde Hart Memorial and several races in the blizzard series at Five Flags Speedway.

Winner interview from Saturday:

4-17 Southern Speedway

June 26, 2021

Race Results

Super Late Model 100

Qualifying

1. 51 Michael Atwell 14.383

2. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.491

3. 37 Michael Goddard 14.539

4. 17 Nick Neri 14.596

5. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.625

6. 64 Patrick Staropoli 14.677

7. 61 Jordan Richardson 14.731

8. 69 Michael Hinde 14.745

9. 71 L.B. Skaggs 14.786

10. 96 John Nutley 14.977

11. 11 David Weaver 15.072

12. 16 Tommy King 15.447

13. 58 John Coffman 15.455

14. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.495

15. 22 David King DNQ

16. 27 Cody Krucker DNQ

Feature 100 Laps

1. 30 Jesse Dutilly

2. 51 Michael Atwell

3. 28 Dylan Bigley

4. 17 Nick Neri

5. 64 Patrick Staropoli

6. 69 Michael Hinde

7. 96 John Nutley

8. 58 John Coffman

9. 11 David Weaver

10. 16 Tommy King

11. 22 David King

12. 37 Michael Goddard

13. 71 L.B. Skaggs

14. 21 Brandon Anderson

15. 61 Jordan Anderson DNS

16. 27 Cody Krucker DNS