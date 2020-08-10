



Congratulations to Jeff Scofield and his entire team for taking their 1st Wheelman series victory this past Saturday night at Citrus County Speedway. Jeff set fast time, started 10th and took the lead with 7 laps remaining. Jeff becomes the 18th different winner in the Wheelman series 4 year history, and becomes the 6th different winner this year in 7 events. Jeff also claimed the Blue Gator Restaurant and Tiki Bar 1st time winner bonus with his victory.

Our next event will be on September 19th at 417 Southern Speedway, will we have our 7th different winner this season? Drivers like Jake Perkins, Tim Alexander, Tim Sozio, and Dillon Sivils have all been knocking on the door this season for their 1st victory.





Photo credit Speed Racer photos: