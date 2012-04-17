Jeff Mathews Wins Second Open Wheel Modified Feature Of The Year At East Bay Raceway Park

GIBSONTON — At East Bay Raceway it was Jesse Brown winning in the Hobby Stocks, Jeff Mathews in the Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Tommy Hill in the V8 Warriors, Danny Bowman, Jr. in the 4 Cylinder Bombers and Bill Howard, Sr. in the Late Model Sportsman.

In the first feature of the night it was Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature with Jesse Brown winning his first feature of the year with David McCormack finishing second and Jim Baker third.

In the Gagel’s Open Wheel Modified feature it was Jeff Mathews winning his second feature of the year as Austin Sanders finished second and Bill Howard, Sr. third.

In V8 Warriors 15-lap feature it was Tommy Hill picking up his second win of the year with Jon Basquin second and Jeff Rodgers third.

In the Late Model Sportsman 15-lap feature it was Bill Howard, Sr. picking up the win with John Bradley second and Jonathan Thomas third.

In the 4 Cylinder Bombers 15-lap feature Danny Bowman, Jr. picking up his second with of the year with Robert Gullett, Sr. finishing second and Thomas Adams third.

Action continues next Saturday April 8th with the Scott Thompson Memorial 50-lap feature for the Late Models. Also racing will be the V8 Warriors, 4 Cylinder Bombers and the Florida Mini Sprint Action Series. For information, visit eastbayracewaypark.com or call 813-677-7223.

EAST BAY RACEWAY

Saturday’s results

Hobby Stocks (15-lap feature)

1. 12 Jesse Brown

2. 26 David McCormack

3. 69x Jim Baker

4. 75 Billy Barstow

5. 55 Buck Woodhouse

6. 237 John Wilson

7. 75r Jason Russell

8. 7 James McPeak

9. 33 Dave Hildebrant

10. 75h Stephen Hohlbaugh

11. 50r Ricky Pride

12. 20 Zach Amundsen

13. 58 Matt Bozeman

14. 71 Rich Livernois, Sr.

15. 11 Greg King

16. 9 Tim Gay

17. 51 Allen Bailey (DNS)

18. 270 Matthew Grissom (DQ)

Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds (15-lap feature)

1. 33 Jeff Mathews

2. 64 Austin Sanders

3. 22H Bill Howard, Sr.

4. 22 Dale Kelley

5. 00 Buzzie Reutimann

6. 70b Shane Burrows

7. 18 Eric Moon

8. 84 Ronnie Whitley

9. 9c Don Crandall

10. 49 Randy Shields

11. 99 Keven Devrieze

12. 08 Drew Jackson

13. 33x Scotty Williams

14. 47z John Zuidema III

15. 21m Sean Monaghan

16. 47 Bill Howard, Jr. (DNS)

17. B69 Bryan Bernhardt (DNS)

V8 Warriors (15-lap feature)

1. 5h Tommy Hill

2. 6 Jon Basquin

3. 27 Jeff Rodgers

4. 93r Marco Reyes

5. 12j Jason Burnside

6. 09 Jessica Robbins

7. 12 Nick Brown

8. 115 BJ Feiden

9. 23 Gary Lucas

10. 105 George Handy

11. 15 Bill Whitney

12. 73 Jeremy Simpson

13. 2 Kalen Maynard

14. 7 Kevin Cassaday

15. 71 Chris Livernois

16. 36 Robert Grant

4 Cylinder Bombers (15-lap feature)

1. 46 Danny Bowman, Jr.

2. 2 Robert Gullett, Sr.

3. T2 Thomas Adams

4. 813 Stephen Morris

5. 911 Robert Kissam

6. 119 Robert Purcell

7. 3de Daniel Casey

8. 15 Bubba Puyear

9. 124 Ricky Rutledge

10. 14b Bailey Purcell

11. 22 Wayne Kissam

Late Model Sportsman (15-lap feature)

1. 45 Bill Howard, Sr.

2. 22 John Bradley

3. 7t Jonathan Thomas

4. 21 Forrest Gough

5. 102 Jason Pope

6. 985 Henry Burnside

7. 71 Wesley Livernois

8. 21j Greg Coulton

9. 29 Daniel Woody (DNS)

10. 13 Andrew Hopkins (DQ)