Jeff Mathews Wins Second Open Wheel Modified Feature Of The Year At East Bay Raceway Park
GIBSONTON — At East Bay Raceway it was Jesse Brown winning in the Hobby Stocks, Jeff Mathews in the Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Tommy Hill in the V8 Warriors, Danny Bowman, Jr. in the 4 Cylinder Bombers and Bill Howard, Sr. in the Late Model Sportsman.
In the first feature of the night it was Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature with Jesse Brown winning his first feature of the year with David McCormack finishing second and Jim Baker third.
In the Gagel’s Open Wheel Modified feature it was Jeff Mathews winning his second feature of the year as Austin Sanders finished second and Bill Howard, Sr. third.
In V8 Warriors 15-lap feature it was Tommy Hill picking up his second win of the year with Jon Basquin second and Jeff Rodgers third.
In the Late Model Sportsman 15-lap feature it was Bill Howard, Sr. picking up the win with John Bradley second and Jonathan Thomas third.
In the 4 Cylinder Bombers 15-lap feature Danny Bowman, Jr. picking up his second with of the year with Robert Gullett, Sr. finishing second and Thomas Adams third.
Action continues next Saturday April 8th with the Scott Thompson Memorial 50-lap feature for the Late Models. Also racing will be the V8 Warriors, 4 Cylinder Bombers and the Florida Mini Sprint Action Series. For information, visit eastbayracewaypark.com or call 813-677-7223.
EAST BAY RACEWAY
Saturday’s results
Hobby Stocks (15-lap feature)
1. 12 Jesse Brown
2. 26 David McCormack
3. 69x Jim Baker
4. 75 Billy Barstow
5. 55 Buck Woodhouse
6. 237 John Wilson
7. 75r Jason Russell
8. 7 James McPeak
9. 33 Dave Hildebrant
10. 75h Stephen Hohlbaugh
11. 50r Ricky Pride
12. 20 Zach Amundsen
13. 58 Matt Bozeman
14. 71 Rich Livernois, Sr.
15. 11 Greg King
16. 9 Tim Gay
17. 51 Allen Bailey (DNS)
18. 270 Matthew Grissom (DQ)
Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds (15-lap feature)
1. 33 Jeff Mathews
2. 64 Austin Sanders
3. 22H Bill Howard, Sr.
4. 22 Dale Kelley
5. 00 Buzzie Reutimann
6. 70b Shane Burrows
7. 18 Eric Moon
8. 84 Ronnie Whitley
9. 9c Don Crandall
10. 49 Randy Shields
11. 99 Keven Devrieze
12. 08 Drew Jackson
13. 33x Scotty Williams
14. 47z John Zuidema III
15. 21m Sean Monaghan
16. 47 Bill Howard, Jr. (DNS)
17. B69 Bryan Bernhardt (DNS)
V8 Warriors (15-lap feature)
1. 5h Tommy Hill
2. 6 Jon Basquin
3. 27 Jeff Rodgers
4. 93r Marco Reyes
5. 12j Jason Burnside
6. 09 Jessica Robbins
7. 12 Nick Brown
8. 115 BJ Feiden
9. 23 Gary Lucas
10. 105 George Handy
11. 15 Bill Whitney
12. 73 Jeremy Simpson
13. 2 Kalen Maynard
14. 7 Kevin Cassaday
15. 71 Chris Livernois
16. 36 Robert Grant
4 Cylinder Bombers (15-lap feature)
1. 46 Danny Bowman, Jr.
2. 2 Robert Gullett, Sr.
3. T2 Thomas Adams
4. 813 Stephen Morris
5. 911 Robert Kissam
6. 119 Robert Purcell
7. 3de Daniel Casey
8. 15 Bubba Puyear
9. 124 Ricky Rutledge
10. 14b Bailey Purcell
11. 22 Wayne Kissam
Late Model Sportsman (15-lap feature)
1. 45 Bill Howard, Sr.
2. 22 John Bradley
3. 7t Jonathan Thomas
4. 21 Forrest Gough
5. 102 Jason Pope
6. 985 Henry Burnside
7. 71 Wesley Livernois
8. 21j Greg Coulton
9. 29 Daniel Woody (DNS)
10. 13 Andrew Hopkins (DQ)