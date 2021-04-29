Jeff Guilbault Jr. makes his racing debut at 4-17 Southern Speedway

There are a few really special day’s in racing the top two are your first win and then your first start, and for Jeff Guilbault Jr. he was all smiles after making his first start last Saturday night at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Coming from a family with lot’s of racing history and success Jeff was happy to have his family with him in support of his first start. With His Uncle Jesse Dutilly and dad both being in racing ans him crewing on there cars he said there was no pressure to go out and have instant success. They were they to learn and have fun in the #92 Integrity Transimission V8 Bomber/ Pure Stock and fun they had after a fifth place finish. I think it safe to say he is already looking forward to his next race.

Link to video of race:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/1957331254414008

Interview With Jeff after the race: