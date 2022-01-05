January 8th Brings back the Night of Carnage at Citrus County Speedway
JANUARY 8th!
Bring on the CARNAGE is back! This is the rescheduled date from the rainout back in August 2021… So the Grocery Getter Enduro and the Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby will be running for the 2021 points championship at this show! So come join us for our very first event of the 2022 year!
$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60
$800 to WIN Flag Pole Race
$800 to WIN Chain Car Race
$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race
$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby
$300 to WIN Ford Outlaws 40
Ford Outlaws Figure 8’s
School Bus Figure 8’s
(2022 points season won’t start till January 22nd)
Grandstands Open at 5:00
Racing action at 7:00
General Admission $15.00
Kids 17 and Under $5.00
Kids 6 and Under are FREE!
***CASH ONLY***
Pits Open at 1:00
Registration closes at 6:00
Pit Passes $30.00
Drivers get in FREE!