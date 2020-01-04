January 2020 Schedule !!!!!!

Schedule by weekend:
01/01/20 Showtime Speedway- New Years Day Enduro $3000, Demo Derby, Ford 4.6 Oval, Mini Stock Figure 8
01/02/20 Bubba Raceway Park -The Hangover Open Practice: Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, Gladiators, Mod Lites, Outlaw 4s.
01/03/20 Bubba Raceway Park- The Hangover Heats and Qualifying- Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, Gladiators, Mod Lites, Outlaw 4s
01/03/20 New Smyrna Speedway-Red Eye Open Practice
01/04/20 Bubba Raceway Park- The Hangover $2000 to win Dirts4Racing, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, $500 to win Gladiators, Mod Lites Flores Memorial, Outlaws 4s
01/04/20 New Smyrna Speedway- Red Eye 50/50 Super Late Model 50, Pro Late Model 50, Modified 35, Sportsman 25, Super Stock 25, Mod Mini 25, Bomber 20, Ground Pounder 20
01/10/20- Citrus County Speedway Open Practice
01/11/20-Citrus County Speedway- School Bus Figure 8, Grocery Getter Enduro, Frankart Roofing Demo Derby Pure Stock 50 laps
01/11/20- 4-17 Southern Speedway- 2nd Annual Food Fest & Auto Show
01/11/20- Showtime Speedway – Super latemodel First Leg of Triple Crown, $10k to win, Sportsman, Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock, Ford Division Figure 8
01/12/20 Tri City Kart Club
01/11/20- Auburndale Speedway – Bristol Family Charity Race Weekend, Qualifying Pro Trucks, Modified Mini 40, Pure Stock 40, Daara, Legends 20, Scrambler/4 Cylinder Open 30
01/12/20- Auburndale Speedway- Pro truck 114, Legends 25, Bombers 40
01/12/20- Showtime Speedway- Tri City Kart Club
01/16/20- Volusia Speedway Park- DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Florida Late Models, 602 Late models
01/17/20- 4-17 Southern Speedway- Open Practice
01/17/20- Volusia Speedway Park- DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Florida Late Models, 602 Latemodels
01/18/20- Bubba Raceway Park- Night of Demolition Demo, flag pole, chain, trailer, school bus, figure 8. 4 cylinder race, side by side, run what ya brung
01/18/20- 4-17 Southern Speedway- Season Opener, Southern Series Winged Sprint Cars 40, Pro Truck 50, Modified Mini 25, Outlaw Modified 25, V8 Bomber 25
01/18/20- Volusia Speedway Park- DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Florida Late Models, 602 Latemodels
01/20/20- East Bay Raceway Park- UMP/EBRP Open wheel modifieds and street stocks
01/21/20- East Bay Raceway Park- UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and street stocks
01/22/20- East Bay Raceway Park- UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and Street Stocks
01/23/20- East Bay Raceway Park- UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and Street Stocks
01/24/20- 4-17 Southern Speedway- Open Practice
01/24/20- East Bay Raceway Park- UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and street stocks
01/25/20- 4-17 Southern Speedway- 3rd Annual Davidson Super Late Model Memorial 100, DAARA 25, Dwarfs 25, Legends 25, TQ Midget 25, AMod 25, Mini Stock
01/25/20- Showtime Speedway- Rick Sirmans Florida State Championship, Super Mini Late Models 55 Laps, Pro Trucks, Strictly Stock, Ford Division 4.6 Figure 8s, Mini Figure 8
01/25/20- Auburndale Speedway- Superbowl 100 Sportsman, Modified 50, Legends, Pure Stocks, Mini Cups
01/25/20- East Bay Raceway Park- UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and Street Stocks
01/29/20- East Bay Raceway Park- Late Models, Top Gun Sprints, V8 Warriors, Thunder Stocks
01/30/20- East Bay Raceway Park- Late Models, Top Gun Sprints, V8 Warriors, Thunder Stocks
01/30/20- North Florida Speedway- Winternationals Practive UMP Mods, Thunder/Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Hobbies, Super Late Models
01/31/20- East Bay Raceway Park- Late Models, Top Gun Sprints, V8 Warriors, Thunder Stocks
01/31/20- North Florida Speedway- UMP Mods Time Trials, Heats and feature, Thunder/Pure Stock Heats, Street Stock and Hobby Stock Heats