That’s right we want to give a huge congratulations to Brandon and Jami Martin, who had their gender reveal as part of the Florida Pro truck Challenge Series intermission Saturday night at the 4-17 Southern Speedway, with lot of friends and family there to enjoy it with them. Brantley Michael Martin will be joining the racing family in July and I am sure he will follow the family tradition and become a racer. Lets once again give them our Congratulations.

Below is video of gender reveal.