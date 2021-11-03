Hoosier Tire Shortage causes Citrus County Speedway to Cancel the Full Throttle 100

Well race fans and drivers as we have dealt with all year long is problems getting tires… as we approach the weekend, we are having the same problems with getting the tires that we need to put on a good show for the drivers and the fans… Our hands are tied and we have no other choice but to cancel the show. Nobody suffers more from this then us and we hate it just as much as you. We are going to still try to finish out the rest of the year’s races, but we will say we are dang sure looking forward to next year with hopes that we have more luck getting tires. Thank you all for your continued support and we hope you understand. #LGB