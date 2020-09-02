Hendry County Speedway set to have a full weekend of racing for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend



??? It’s time to get back down to the southernmost dirt track in the USA ?? ?? ??

September 4th/5th/6th





Alrighty guys the weekend is fast approaching that we’ve been waiting for….. couple of things so we don’t have any confusion Friday or Saturday…… if you are coming to camp and you are pulling a race car with your camper you can park on the center road to the right….. but no personal cars only race car and camper…… if you have any friends and or family coming and they are camping ALL OTHER campers have to go out back in the new 5 acres or we will be asking them to move and I know how much you guys like that….. next thing you will see the start of the concrete slabs that have been poured on left as you go past the line up board…… if you have not bought and paid for a slab do not park there, if you have not bought a slab at all plz do not park on the left of center road behind the grandstands….. we have several that have paid and their slabs are not done yet but that is still their spots….. so again if you park there and we ask you to move please don’t get upset……. with that I hope we pack the place and we have a good weekend doing what we all love to do…….. I will get a order of events posted tomorrow for the weekend……. see y’all Saturday



One other thing if you plan on coming out on Friday to camp the gate will be open at 2pm