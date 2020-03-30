Ken Kinney and Hendry County Speedway is not wasting the down time, while everyone is in self quarantine. He has reached out the the ones that matter the most to the race track, that being the drivers and the fans on suggestions on How he could make the track even more fan friendly than it already was. He asked for the advice and listened to what was given. From all the feed back he received, he has made the following changes listed below in a statement put out by Kinney. Make your plans now to head out to Hendry County soon to have an amazing fan and driver experience.

I got a lot out of the discussion that I started concerning moving the speedway forward. As in most discussions there are things that will be implemented immediately and some that will take time and some that just wont be. First the price for a pit pass for children 12 and under will be dropped to $6. One dollar of this goes to the drivers points fund. This will enable large families to bring their children into the pits. In addition all pit passes will now include a drink voucher allowing all who go in the pits to receive a free soft drink or water at the pit concession stand which will open at 4 o clock. In addition the 20 minute rule will be strictly enforced on all classes after the first caution with the clock only being stopped for a red flag. In saying this no gesture event will be cut below 10 laps due to time. In addition all classes with 6 cars or less will run only a feature. As it is agreed that fans don’t want 45 minute races they also do not want to see 4 car features. This will not include the open late models , open wheel modified s or Florida late models. We also have 100s of $10 dollar general admission tickets floating around Labelle at our local restaurants and in Okeechobee at tire zone. This will be greatly expanded and includes all special. We will now allow mail order tickets for $10 by mailing your checks or money orders to CST promotions, 891 c.r. 78, Labelle, Florida 33935. Please order a week in advance. There will be no will call only mail outside. In addition drivers you must be in line for your feature when the white flag falls on the previous feature. We will no longer wait for you. In addition personal coolers of up to 12×12 will now be allowed in the grandstands and we will see if our attendance goes up on regular shows. This part is on a trial basis only. We will see how it goes. There will be more changes implemented to enhance fans , drivers and crews to want to come to hendry county motorsports park on a more frequent basis. I am very encouraged with the car counts going up in most classes and appreciate both your kind words and constructive input. On behalf of my staff and myself we appreciate your input in helping to make the southern most dirt track in the USA a place to be.