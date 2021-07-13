Hendry County Motorsports Park to host big Labor Day Weekend festivities on September 4th and 5th Sprint Cars, Late Models and Sunshine State Racing.

After a successful 4th of July weekend Hendry County Motorsports park is on Summer break but when they come back they are coming back in a huge way. We have talked to Ken Kinney and on Labor day weekend Hendry County Speedway will be having a two day show with Sprint cars and late Models and more. Full Schedule below:

On top of that Sunshine State racing will be part of the promotion and the weekend with live coverage and driver interviews and more. Plus Talking with Ken he is already planning the weekend full of water slides for the kids and Fireworks again. This is a weekend you want want to miss either day. Make your plans now and come hang out with us and the crew at Hendry County Motorsports Park and lets get Dirty together.

Save the date!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SEPTEMBER 4th

TOP GUN SPRINTS

4.6 FORDS

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

V-8 WARRIORS

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S