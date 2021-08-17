Hendry County Motorsports Park and Florida racing Suffering the loss of one of it’s own Bryan Baggett

This has been a hard week for Florida racing in general but Hendry County Motorsports Park Lost on e of it’s own this week and and all around great guy as we lost Bryan Baggett. Bryan You Will be missed by us all RIP.

Please keep his Family in your thoughts and Prayers

Message From Ken Kinney Owner at Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Well this post is incredibly hard to write. Did I know the day was coming? Yes , but it doesn’t make it any easier. The man nick named Biggz has been irreplaceable at hendry county motorsports park since the day he became too sick to climb up in the new tower to race direct. Yesterday I received texts and calls all day and every one touched me and made me think of Bryan Baggett and the conversations we would have before and after the races. Passionate about racing is an understatement. A promoter he also was. A wonderful father and great friend that will be missed by all that knew him. Right now It’s too early, but in the upcoming months and years he will honored by hendry county motorsports park and the racing family that loved him. For now though, fly high Biggz, pain free and look over all of us as we all miss you very much.

Information about Visitation:

A shared visitation for Jeannie Hudson Bramlett and Bryan Baggett will be held graveside at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM.