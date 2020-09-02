

One of our race families is in need of our help. The Frazier family has stepped up to raise a baby and got her at 2 days old. They are in the process of adopting her but cannot get help from DCF so having to go thru a private agency which is so costly.

On top of that they are having to pay out of pocket for all doctor visits which are increased due to her being left in hospital by birth parents. It’s been 5,000 out of pocket just to take her home and 1850 just to have home study.

Please donate and help secure Baby Kaydence having a home where she is safe and loved.

We will also be asking for donations for baby items. Please give what you can. Our race family always steps up in time of need. This need is so urgent.

Thank you all!!!



Go Fund Me Link:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-baby-kaydence-jade?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR35A-hyqfdafHhr1c93DoRjpebgT6aCkGQjUF3fYlU-4quTKK5OPa1xLwQ





I am setting up the fundraiser because I am the aunt of Kaydence and the adopted mother of her twin 2 year old brother and sister Kenslee and Parker. I am setting up this fundraiser for a family who are in the process of adopting my niece. They have stepped up to adopt her, wanting her to be a part of all of her 9 other siblings who are adopted by family! As you may know, private adoption is quite costly. This family graciously opened their home and their hearts to Kaydence and to all of her siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles to be aboery of her life! They are and have been willing to do anything to keep her in their lives. Nobody wants this little girl to go into foster care, where nobody knows how long she could be in the system, especially since there is a family who will do anything and everything to raise this baby like one of their own. Unfortunately they have to pay out of pocket for every doctor visit, cannot get on Medicaid because she has no Social Security number or even or birth certificate, because she was left in the hospital my mom & dad. Also with her being born addicted to methamphetamines she has to go more often than normal! They have had to pay $5000 out of pocket just to take her home from the hospital they have to pay $1850 just to have a homestudy, And repeated lawyer fees Even without having a guarantee that the biological birth mom and dad will sign the papers. We are asking you to please donate whatever you feel comfortable with to ensure that Kaydence has a home and will be safe and loved. if you do not feel comfortable donating money than even diapers, wipes, formula anything to help this family! Me and my husband adopted the last two children that we’re born to these drug induced parents, luckily we were able to do it through DCF but unfortunately they are not! we understand the hardship, the worry and the financial burden it takes on a family. So if anybody can do anything to help me take the burden off of them I will be forever grateful!!



