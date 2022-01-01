As we wrap up 2021 and look forward to bigger things in 2022 from our team, we just want to take a make minute and thank all of you for the Support.

To the tracks, drivers and fans thank you for trusting us with your racing news and events.

To our marketing partners thank you for letting us share your companies with our fans.

It takes a team to do what we do and we are thankful to have all of you supporting our team.

2022 is going to the be bigger than anyone can imagine, we can just feel it.

We will have new t shirts available soon.

Thank you all for the support and have a happy New Years

Team SSR