Granger Perra takes the win in a race that saw some bad luck for some and some carnage for others at 4-17 Southern Speedway Saturday night. The pro trucks battled it out for 50 laps in a race some used as a tune up for the Florida Pro truck Challenge series race that is scheduled to take place on March 14th, at the track in Punta Gorda.

All results below

Pro Truck

1. 27 Cody Krucker 15.571 (New Track Record)

2. 84 Billy VanDevender 15.623

3. 12 Granger Perra 15.654

4. 24 Chase King 15.739

5. 73 Morgan Guin 15.765

6. 7 Jason Lester 15.776

7. 3 Derrick Pugh 15.852

8. 92 Brennon Pletcher 15.876

9. 50 Danny Anderson 16.070

10. 21 Bryton Horner 16.158

11. 31 Jacob Nicoletti 16.374

12. 11 Mike Kohut 16.503

13. 99 Johnny Marra 16.580

14. 8 Mike LeMaster 16.611

Feature 50 Laps

1. 12 Granger Perra

2. 7 Jason Lester

3. 50 Danny Anderson

4. 73 Morgan Guin

5. 99 Johnny Marra

6. 21 Bryton Horner

7. 8 Mike LeMaster

8. 92 Brennon Pletcher

9. 27 Cody Krucker

10. 31 Jacob Nicoletti

11. 84 Billy VanDevender

12. 24 Chase King

13. 11 Mike Kohut

14. 3 Derrick Pugh-DQ’d Conduct