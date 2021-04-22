Goddard, Atwell, Anderson, Dutilly and Neri all Looking to knock Bigley out of the winners circle at 4-17 Southern Speedway

There is no Bounty on the Line but a lot of Florida’s top Super Late Model Drivers are all looking to knock Dylan Bigley out of the 4-17 Southern Speedway’s winners circle this weekend. A place he has been 4 times this year for each of the first four Super Late Model races. This weekend this will be the race you want to see as we see if Dylan Bigley can hold on to his winning streak.

See you at The 4-17 Southern Speedway

Join us Saturday – April 24th as the Super Late Models return to action for 100 Laps of exciting side by side action. Also scheduled for the nights actions will be the debut of the new Non-Wing 602 Sprint Cars(25), V8 Bomber(25), Dwarf Car(25) and Mini Stock(25), all return to action and provide a full night of stock car racing.

Tickets 4/24/21: Pits- $35. Grandstands: $20 adults; $18 Military, 1st Responder, & senior (all with valid ID); $13 student 6-17 (with valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pits open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Features begin 7pm. Pick your spot – bleacher seating or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – both seating arrangements are the same price.

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the PG Airport.

Face masks are recommended ~ but are not required. Please no outside food or beverages, no pets on the property, & cash only venue. Fast, fresh, family friendly fun Saturday Nights Under the Light