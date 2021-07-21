Get to Know your Track announcer Jason Beckner

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? Racing has been in my Family for years. My dad started racing in the 60’s at the old Hollywood speedway for a short time before ending up in southern Ohio were he met my mother. We raced on dirt in West Virginia and Ohio in the late 70’s for sometime until we made our way back to Florida in early 80’s. We had moved to Naples and heard about the Collier County track but it had been shut down, So we started making the trip to Desoto speedway every Saturday night. At the time we didn’t have a race car and we didn’t want to tow that far, then we heard about Leroy Davidson building the Charlotte County Speedway and then it was time to find a car.

What made you start in racing promoting or working at a track? So I have a few people to thank for this, and it was a great series of events that put me behind the mic eventually. And I can’t make a long story short lol. So growing up and watching nascar we loved having the tv on and the radio turned up listening to MRN radio. I loved listening to Barney Hall, Eli Gold ,and Dave Moody. These guys made the racing come alive and made it so much more exciting, so right then and there I was hooked. Fast forward several years and I wanted to get into radio and had no experience. Just by chance my brother Bryan was racing in the street stocks with the late “ Gentlemen Jim” Jim Keating VP of operations of Clear Channel radio Ft. Myers. One night after the races I went and asked him how does someone with no experience or training in radio get there foot in the door? He told me to come see him on Monday and I was in. Fast forward Again And Ann Marie Seay Ricardi was racing at Charlotte County Speedway and she heard Leroy was looking for a new announcer. She got ahold of my mom and my mom got ahold of me and Ann Marie put me in touch with Leroy. I told you I couldn’t make a long story short. So Leroy took me out to breakfast and we made plans for me to come and “try out” seeing as I had no announcing experience. So I was thrown to the wolves on Saturday night and after the races Leroy came up to me and handed me some cash. I said what’s this for I thought this was just a try out? He said I’m paying you now because I don’t want you to go anywhere. What had been your favorite race to promote or work? Most memorable one had to be “The battle on the black top” with Ken Kenny’s United Dirt late Model Challenge series at the Charlotte County Motorsports Park. It was different but so much fun!

Who is or was your racing idol? That’s easy. My family and friends. “Low dollar Racing” my dad Dave, my Brother Bryan, my uncle Del, Mike Loney, Conrad Molter and his brother Alan. I wouldn’t trade them or that time for all the money in the world. It was so much fun.

Why do you feel it is important to promote a track, a series or work at a track? It’s important for our sport and it’s survival. We need to get the younger generation involved or the tracks will disappear. It’s a great life lesson and tool. It’s a great place to network businesses and for young people to learn trades. It’s more than just racing.

What is your favorite past time other than racing? My favorite pastime is my son Travis and my daughter Tori. Just wish I had more time with them both.

What is your favorite Sports team? Not much into team sports anything racing wise is awesome. But I have been a Tampa bay lightning fan for a long time. There the only sports jersey I own.

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? “Six pack” with Kenny Rogers and non-racing would have to be “The Outlaw Josey Wales” with Clint Eastwood

What is your favorite Street car and why? 1971 Chevy Suburban. We towed our racecar with one and it was a cool ride. A lot of memories with that thing.

If you could put on any race at your track or series what would it be any why? I love the special events we run at The Hendry County Motorsports Park but I really like it when you throw drivers a curveball and make them up there game and have them think outside the box. I would love to put the Florida pro trucks on dirt. Just the opposite of what we did years ago with the battle on the blacktop.

Any Series or track Sponsors? I really need to thank Ken Kenny Jr. For being a great friend and being there for me all these years. Also all the fans ,drivers ,track owners I’ve announced for over the years. You all make it that much more fun for me.

What would race fans find interesting or not know about you? Lol this is kinda funny. I’ve made a few posts about this but I’ll tell it again. Believe it or not I have a fear of public speaking. True story. Before any race night my anxiety go’s through the roof. I almost can’t function, But once I crack the mic for the first time all the butterflies go away and it’s game on.