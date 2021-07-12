Get to know your Promoters Candice Kealy from Dirt’s 4 Racing

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? I worked at Daytona For a bit then my husband at the time worked at Vsp and Tonya gave me a chance on dirt. My Dad was a classic car fan. So racing was new. My first race car was a Ford probe gladiator. Then Lenny parked me at BRP in a OWM my first race for no reason and I said never again. I drove that owm at Hendry next with amazing support from Ken Kenny, John Wilson & family, Joe Brinson, Robby Lilly, wayne Conlley, my son, and Billy Evens. Then I made a goal to drive one of every class so I could never be told I could not again.

What made you start in racing promoting or working at a track? After falling in love with the sport and fans at vsp and I wanted to help. I got a chance and never stopped. I just wanted to make it better and make these families who brought me so much joy happy.

What had been your favorite race to promote or work? The North race at vsp and The Mills open at BRP are my favorite but the biggest honor has been to earn the respect of my drivers. I got to honor their families. The Gary Gay, The Morgan, and The One more for Turbo mean more than I have words. I have had fun with the Whynott crew as our racecation the last 8 year as well. Who is or was your racing idol? I would have to say I have a few. Ken Corbin has been an amazing support and a wealth of knowledge. Joe Dirt, Shelly Doyel, Shelly Minchew have been with me since day one and taught me so much! Al Vanadorn, Phil & Liz, Billy & Lori were always a call or text away! Ken Kenny was the first to make we go WOW! I loved the show he brought and the event fell. The way he treated his drivers. Bubba, Tom & Ken for having faith in me and giving me more opportunities than I deserve to reach my dreams and goals! I have learned so much from them all. The fans and drivers who took the time to help me. The talks or suggestions. Letting me be part of the family they all already loved. Why do you feel it is important to promote a track, a series or work at a track? Promotion brings the people together. You have to have a balance. You need the fans, drivers, and crews! You can’t just focus on the fans or just the back gate. You end up losing part of the show. Promoting takes Racing’s from just a race to an event. It’s important for people who love the sport to work at the track as they make the tracks!

What is your favorite past time other than racing? Enjoying my Kids and some I have collected along the way. Hunting and fishing! What is your favorite Sports team? Red Sox, Bruins, Pats, and I love a good local baseball game too.

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Six pack and ET

What is your favorite Street car and why? I love the classics! Turkey Rod Run is my favorite! When cars were Dependable & original. People could work on them themselves and they are just beautiful. If you could put on any race at your track or series what would it be any why? I love the run what ya brung races & The suitcase race. The fans race, power wheels, and charity races are good ones. They are fun, get everyone involved, you don’t see them every week, I love combining fun and giving back!

Any Series or track Sponsors? Daytona Sportswear, Sunoco & Big Frog have been with me since day one! I am beyond grateful! Hoosier was not far behind them. AR Bodies was the first year with street stock series and the last few locals have pushed me on like John Allen Allen’s Pluming, Sign Print Billy Howard, Tod Morgan Morgan’s speed shop Dustin Carter and Travis Stats Action Graphix, Going Butts Bbq, Peterson Lawn service, Yates Motorsports, Monzi Motors, BBR chassis, and Ronnie Bennett.

What would race fans find interesting or not know about you? I have no family in racing but the one I was welcomed in too! I was past military.