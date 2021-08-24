Get to know your drivers with TJ Decaire from the Legends Class this is going to be a name you want to remember

Story and Photos by: Chris Fozillo



I recently spoke to Legend Car standout TJ DeCaire after he returned from a race in Cordele, GA, his favorite track. The Pasco County resident is no stranger to travel racing as he has done so as since 4 years old while racing karts throughout the Southeast.

As we learned while talking to Colton Bettis, he and DeCaire drive karts together on a weekly basis. The pair have basically known each other since birth and enjoy their time karting for the training, talking racing, learning from each other, and having a great time doing it.

I have noticed a trend while writing these articles. So many of these young drivers are in or have graduated from karting. While I was aware of how many of the drivers from the open wheel racing world like Formula 1 and Indy Car have come from karting, I was not aware of the prevalence in our local drivers. Drivers like Devin McCleod and LJ Grimm also started in karts, and it has certainly served them well. I have been attending some kart races but will doing so more often in the future at Showtime and Ambassador, and so should you. SR Champ Kart at Showtime is a fantastic race and usually has a decent field of cars.

When I asked TJ who he like racing with he replied, “Whoever is fastest that day and my Uncle Troy (Troy DeCaire) when I get there”. I recently posted a photo of TJ in his uncles’ car while pushing to tech from victory lane at Showtime and couldn’t help but wonder if we were seeing a glimpse of the future. It would only make sense, right? Troy is one of the top pavement sprint car drivers in the country. Mom (Tina DeCaire) chimed in stating that she absolutely loves sprint cars, but they scare the daylights out of her, any other car he can get in, she is game. And who can blame her? They are scary and dangerous cars. I apologize in advance, I’m sorry Mom, but I do hope to see him in a sprint car one day. He has the potential to be very special.

The Little Gator Legend Car Series has had fifteen races this season and TJ has won an impressive nine of those! One four race win streak and two double wins. There are three classes in the series, Young Lions, Semi-Pro and Masters. TJ is in the Young Lions class and as of points posted on July 7th, he is the overall leader in points, and the same in Young Lions.

Looking towards the future the family does own a Super Late Model and TJ has been practicing in it from time to time. When asked what his goals are with racing, he stated NASCAR is the ultimate goal.

When not racing TJ likes to wake surf and just hang out on the lake with friends. He also plays baseball.

Locally TJ is a fan of Michael Goddard. He like the way he drives and his accomplishments with not driving as much as some of the others in the area. Nationally he roots for Kyle Larson and admires how he can win in anything he climbs into.

We are in a special time right now with the abundance of young talent in our great state. It seems like ever time I turn around there is another young driver, boys and girls, that are very quick in whatever they are driving.

TJ DeCaire is certainly one that falls in this category. There is a lot of talent, a great family, proper support group, and a good head on his shoulders. Another Florida racer that has potential to do big things in a race car.

