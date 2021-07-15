Get to know your drivers with Scotty Kay Jr.

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? 2008 21 years old, I grew up watching my dad and godfather at thundercross

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? At Hendry County I’ve won a purestock track championship in 2010 and a street stock track championship in 2020.. I’m blessed to have won a ton of big races on my Limited schedule… I have 61 feature wins to date.

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? Winning the One more for turbo memorial, 2x Dennis North memorial, Ron Heard Memorial, 2x Turkey trot street stock winner..

Who is or was your racing idol? Jeff Choquette

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? Volusia, Whynot.. I’d like to race at Needmore one day for some reason..

What is your favorite past time other than racing? Well I just got into the SidexSide thing..

What is your favorite Sports team? N/A

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Days of Thunder… I like a lot of Denzel Washington movies..

What is your favorite Street car and why? 80s Style Square Body Chevy truck.. I’m gonna have me one..

Who is your race car crew members? Dennis Walker, Mike Loch, David Albertson, The Barlows, My wife, and my kids

Who are your Sponsors? Coastline Diesel, Wilson Race Cars, LoveStuffOnline, Allen Plumbing, Dunn-Rite Construction, DP Racing, FatBoyz Motorsports, Esposito Transport, David Smith Fuel Systems, TSM Enhanced, Corey @ Racecar.

Who is your biggest rival on the track? David Showers Sr, Tim Gay

If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? Tommy Hill