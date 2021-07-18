Get to know your Drivers with Dalton Nelson

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? I started racing karts in 2002. My family has been racing since the 70’s starting in drag racing and then moving over to circle track racing. My Grandpa, James Nelson, and Great-Uncle Jeter, owned the 75 Nelson Brothers Late Model that was driven by Dave Pletcher and Dave Breakfield in the 70’s and 80’s, and then by my Dad, Teddy Nelson in the early 90’s. My Moms side of the family was also heavily involved in racing, so I was definitely born into it.

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? I started racing karts in 2002 and did that for about 5-6 years, and was able to win races and championships around the state on dirt and asphalt. I made my first start in a full-size car when my dad threw me in a modified at 13, in 2007, at 4-17 Southern Speedway (then Charlotte County Motorsports Park) and have been running on and off ever since then. We won the 2014 Open Wheel Modified Championship at Desoto Speedway, which was cool to get one at the same track my dad won most of his championships and had tremendous success.

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? Winning the 2014 championship at Desoto

Who is or was your racing idol? My dad 100%. I might be biased but in my eyes he was one of the best to ever strap in a racecar around here. Dave Pletcher is also up there on my list, not just for his driving talent, but for being able to build and fabricate, even to this day. To me it’s pretty neat how everything comes full circle, he was the first one to drive for my family back in the day when they were transitioning to stock cars from drag racing and now he builds my cars.

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? Desoto was (is) my favorite track; to me it was a perfect combination of being just big enough you had to have decent power under the hood, but it was also so rough and worn out that handling mattered; it wasn’t just one or the other. It’s hard to pick just one dream track, there are so many iconic short tracks across the country, but if I had to pick just one it would be Five Flags, and hopefully we’ll get to check that off at the end of the year by going and running The Snowball Derby Modified race.

What is your favorite past time other than racing? I really don’t have any other hobbies. But when I’m not at the track, you’ll find me spending time with friends and family.

What is your favorite Sports team? I’m not big into other sports but I’ll root for any of the Tampa Bay teams, you’ve gotta rep the hometown.

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Racing movie would be Six Pack and non racing movie would be Goodfellas.

What is your favorite Street car and why? The 1970 Chevelle SS. That was the first year with the 454 big block.

Who are your race car crew members? My Mom and Dad, Josh Gorniak, and Morgan and Billy Burch

Who are your Sponsors? Dave Pletcher Racecars, Teddy Nelson Racing Engines, All About Lifts, and Lightning Racing Oil.

Who is your biggest rival on the track? It just depends on what night it is.

If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? George Gorham hands down, he is a wheelman.